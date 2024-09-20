Joey King is one of the latest celebs to touch down in Milan, Italy, for fashion week, sitting front row with her husband, Steven Piet, at Max Mara’s Spring/Summer 2025 show on Thursday, Sept. 19. And her look at the event? Award-worthy. (Convenient, considering Max Mara announced that the Emmy-nominated actor would be the recipient of its annual Face of the Future Award.)

Time and time again, King has proven she’s a tried and true fashion girl. Take her daring butt cutout red carpet look in Cannes from May or her two-piece flower set from her movie premiere in June — both equal parts daring and dreamy. And her MFW S/S 2025 dress lives up to the same hype.

Joey’s Corpcore, But Make It Fashion (Week)

For the show, King wore a head-to-toe Max Mara look styled by Jared Eng that was giving major corpcore vibes, but with a daring twist. Her long sleeve maxi dress consisted of an off-center collar with a cutout directly over the left of her waist. Luckily for the Uglies actor, though, she doesn’t have to actually worry about working in an office setting where they may or may not frown upon showing a little extra skin.

You could see her sleek black T-strap heels poking out from underneath her slit, another NSFW design. She accessorized the gray look with a black leather clutch and gunmetal statement earrings.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

On the beauty front, King wore her hair pin straight and tucked behind her ears to show off her hoops. Her makeup artist matched her subtle smoky eye to the rest of her gray-ish look.

She Was In Very Good Company

Not only did King and her husband sit front row, but they were seated next to Anna Wintour. How’s that for a VIP fashion experience? If anything can confirm King’s status as a certifiable fashion it girl, it’s being seated next to the Vogue icon. Well, that — and her forthcoming award from Max Mara.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

“Max Mara is delighted to announce Joey King as the 19th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award,” wrote the brand on Instagram, “in recognition of her impressive acting and producing work within the screen industries and her embodiment of style and grace.”

The face of the future, thy name is Joey King.