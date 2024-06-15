Joey King attended the premiere of her new Netflix movie, “A Family Affair” in Los Angeles on June 13th. The film, which comes out at the end of this month, also stars Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron. King and her costars looked like they were having the best of times during their opening night.

This makes total sense: King definitely knows how to have some fun on the red carpet, considering she’s been doing so many of them lately. In recent weeks, the actress has made her way from the Cannes Film Festival — where she wore a killer yellow butt cutout dress — to New York City for the “Despicable Me” premiere. King has been creating some seriously memorable style moments in the past couple of weeks and I’m so here for it.

This time, the We Were The Lucky Ones actress was the latest celebrity to embrace “naked dressing” as she opted for a totally sheer two-piece skirt set. The best part? She was covered in pink roses.

Joey’s Sheer Rose Set

King wore a tulle pleated skirt set from Simone Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The transparent two-piece came with pressed pink roses on both the top’s collar and just below the skirt’s waist. King wore nothing underneath besides a pair of underwear. She really went for it, and I’m so glad she did.

King’s skirt hit just above her ankles to show off her shiny platform Le Silla pumps — a shoe that gave her just enough height to quite literally elevate the look. King worked with stylist Jared Eng to achieve this gorgeous floral moment.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

A Closer Look At The Details

King wore golden diamond encrusted Anabela Chan flower earrings and a matching statement ring. Her mini black trapezoid shaped evening bag was from the brand Delvaux. According to the label’s website they’re the “oldest fine leather luxury goods company in the world.” How’s that for a historic red carpet appearance?

King’s hair, done by stylist Rena Calhoun, was swept to the side in a deep part and left loose and tousled. Her makeup artist, Allan Avendaño wrote on his Instagram feed that King was “looking all kinds of romantic for this rom-com…” and she totally was. Her makeup was soft and beautiful with shades of nude on her eyelids and lips.

All in all, I think this was one of her best fashion moments ever. Looks like the team effort paid off.