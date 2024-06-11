Celebrity Style
Joey King Took Last Year's ‘Mermaidcore’ Trend & Made It So Much Better
Gorg!
Joey King is like a chameleon, constantly surprising us with her on-screen talent and red-carpet transformations. The actress has been on a fashion hot streak, leaving fans breathless with each new look. Just last month, she turned heads at Cannes in a sunshine yellow Miu Miu gown that defied expectations with a daring lower back cut-out. And before the Cannes dust could settle, she was already serving Parisian chic alongside bestie AnnSophia Robb at the Chanel luncheon. It's clear: Joey King isn't afraid to take risks.
She's a fashion shapeshifter, constantly evolving and proving she's a force to be reckoned with on the style scene. And now, the decorated actress has served up a stunning look for the Despicable Me 4 premiere in New York City.
Joey’s Gorgeous Minty Gown
Ditching the classic Hollywood glam, Joey embraced a playful yet sophisticated vibe in a mint green Sportmax Spring 2024 dress. The taffeta material and intricate stitching at the front created a stunning corset-like effect, cinching her waist and adding air of vintage allure. The whole thing felt very “mermaidcore,” in a less expected, forward-thinking kind of way. (Think, less seashells and more glistening oceanic iridescence.)
But the real scene-stealer? A translucent plastic overlay, which gave the whole look a shimmering glow.
King's accessories were spot-on, too. Clear Gianvito Rossi pumps with a hint of white at the toe added a touch of downtown cool, while the aqua earrings from Sunnei perfectly complemented the dress's color palette.
Joey’s Minty Makeup
And let's not forget the glam! King’s signature honey-blonde beach wave hair, shimmering green eyeshadow, and a matching manicure tied her whole look together.
From its structured silhouette to its playful details, King’s look felt so modern and chic.
It was equal parts youthful and sophisticated, proving that sometimes the most unforgettable looks are the ones that dare to be a little different.