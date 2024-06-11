Joey King Took Last Year's ‘Mermaidcore’ Trend & Made It So Much Better

Joey King is like a chameleon, constantly surprising us with her on-screen talent and red-carpet transformations. The actress has been on a fashion hot streak, leaving fans breathless with each new look. Just last month, she turned heads at Cannes in a sunshine yellow Miu Miu gown that defied expectations with a daring lower back cut-out. And before the Cannes dust could settle, she was already serving Parisian chic alongside bestie AnnSophia Robb at the Chanel luncheon. It's clear: Joey King isn't afraid to take risks.

She's a fashion shapeshifter, constantly evolving and proving she's a force to be reckoned with on the style scene. And now, the decorated actress has served up a stunning look for the Despicable Me 4 premiere in New York City.

Joey’s Gorgeous Minty Gown

Ditching the classic Hollywood glam, Joey embraced a playful yet sophisticated vibe in a mint green Sportmax Spring 2024 dress. The taffeta material and intricate stitching at the front created a stunning corset-like effect, cinching her waist and adding air of vintage allure. The whole thing felt very “mermaidcore,” in a less expected, forward-thinking kind of way. (Think, less seashells and more glistening oceanic iridescence.)

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

But the real scene-stealer? A translucent plastic overlay, which gave the whole look a shimmering glow.

King's accessories were spot-on, too. Clear Gianvito Rossi pumps with a hint of white at the toe added a touch of downtown cool, while the aqua earrings from Sunnei perfectly complemented the dress's color palette.

Joey’s Minty Makeup

And let's not forget the glam! King’s signature honey-blonde beach wave hair, shimmering green eyeshadow, and a matching manicure tied her whole look together.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

From its structured silhouette to its playful details, King’s look felt so modern and chic.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It was equal parts youthful and sophisticated, proving that sometimes the most unforgettable looks are the ones that dare to be a little different.