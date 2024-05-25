Sheer looks are nothing new, but they’ve been absolutely ubiquitous in recent years. Luckily, celebrities are still finding ways to take the trend in interesting directions. At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Joey King wore a see-through bustier gown that was simultaneously sultry and princess-like — a combination she hadn’t realized was possible.

King showed up in the film festival’s second week and quickly fell in love with the star-studded event. After her first day, she described it as “truly amazing” on Instagram, adding, “The devotion to celebrating art is so alive here.” Her first taste came during the premiere of The Most Precious of Cargoes on May 24, where she debuted her head-turning red-carpet ensemble.

Not Your Average Princess Dress

King’s dress was custom made by Cong Tri in a blue color reminiscent of Cinderella’s iconic ball gown. The bodice features princessy sparkle, but the rest of it isn’t so Disney-like. The column silhouette is hip-hugging, and the fabric is extremely sheer through her torso and legs.

The contrast worked for King. She thanked Cong Tri for the gown on Instagram and praised the design. “I felt sexy, and felt like a princess,” she wrote. “Didn’t know both at the same time were achievable.”

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

Finishing Touches

King stuck to coordinating blues from head to toe. Her earrings and rings featured matching stones and her pointed open-toed heels also came in the same hue. Even her manicure was the perfect silvery blue.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

As for hair and makeup, King kept it subtle. She wore her hair down with a side-part and loose but structured waves hinting at Old Hollywood glam. Meanwhile, white and charcoal eyeshadow peeked out from her lids, and her lips were giving my-lips-but-better.

“What a first day,” King gushed in her caption. “Can’t wait for tomorrow.”

A Fitting Follow-Up

King had more Cannes surprises up her sleeve. When she attended the closing ceremony on May 25, she wore another stunning gown that combined modern and classic elements. This time, she wore a pale yellow column dress with a scoop neckline, subtle back slit, and bow-adorned keyhole at her lower back. She paired the garment with sheer opera-length gloves that appeared to be dripping crystals.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Cannes trip might have been quick, but she made the most of it.