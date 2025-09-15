Jordan Chiles is a force to be reckoned with. At only 24, the World Champion gymnast has been a prominent fixture on the U.S. National Team for half of her life, holding the record for most consecutive appearances on the squad with a 12-year streak. She’s also made it to the Summer Olympics twice, earning team wins in both. (She helped Team USA bring home the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and gold in Paris in 2024.)

Over a year after the Paris Olympics, she’s still working to reclaim her individual bronze medal, which was stripped from her through a court appeal for a technicality — but the ongoing fight is a testament to the tenacity she brings to every corner of her life. Chiles will soon take her talents from the gym to the dance floor, joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars for the show’s 34th season. The first episode premieres on Sept. 16, but Chiles and her partner, Ezra Sosa, have already become a fan-favorite pairing on TikTok.

Before she competes for the Mirrorball Trophy, however, Chiles is putting her best foot forward at New York Fashion Week. On Sept. 11, she stopped by the Simkhai Spring/Summer 2026 show in Manhattan, and brought Bustle along as she got ready for the evening (which included a little help from her sister, Jazmin Chiles, who did her hair and makeup touch-ups).

Below, Chiles shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her prep for the show.

“It’s going to be a long day so I am loading up on snacks.”

1 / 2

“Hair and makeup prep. My sister Jazz is slaying this look.”

“I like to do my own lips. This combo is one of my favorites.”

“A quick peek at the shoe game.”

1 / 2

“Love the outfit details.”

“Got me feeling snatched.”

“A little commotion for the final look!”

1 / 3

“When I tell you this show was giving... it was GIVING!”

“I love!”