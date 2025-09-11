There’s always buzz before a Ralph Lauren show. Fashion devotees know that the American design legend puts on an unforgettable runway, whether by bringing guests to extravagant venues such as a glamorous ranch in the Hamptons (with horses!) or by hiring the industry’s brightest supermodels to strut down its runways. For the label’s Spring 2026 show, however, held on Sept. 10, it pared back on the location theatrics and let the clothes do the talking in an intimate setting at the company’s Madison Ave. headquarters — a “coming home” of sorts.

While the fashion was sublime, filled with pieces that merged “strength and sensuality,” the front row also practically doubled as a runway in itself: Laura Dern was spotted wearing pieces from a recent collection, for example, and other high-profile attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Chastain, and Mindy Kaling — all decked out in the brand. Behold, some of the chicest looks from the show’s front row.

Jessica Chastain

The Scenes from a Marriage star channeled the dark romance aesthetic in a lacy LBD. Featuring a built-in bodysuit, the top lace half was lined with an ankle-length overlay of tulle. Paired with heels in the same intricate fabric, the look was oh-so-dreamy.

Ralph Lauren

Laura Dern

One of the stunners from Ralph Lauren’s Fall/Winter 2025 show was a sheer black-and-red floral dress with a ruffled high-neck bib. Styled with an obi belt, it was romance-meets-Americana. Dern gave the look a second life at this season’s show, and the outfit is as good — if not better — than I remember.

Ralph Lauren

Naomi Watts

Watts also leaned into the ruffled top trend, wearing a sheer mesh and lace combo that she tucked into wide-leg pants. She toned down the romance and upped the sleek factor with leather details, including a thick belt and a matching bag.

Ralph Lauren

Elsa Hosk

Hosk also wore a full look from the label’s Fall/Winter 2025 season, which was a nod to the label’s 1981 catalog. The OG ad featured a mob wife-esque fur coat, trousers, and a button-down. The modern interpretation Hosk wore featured a Victorian-era-inspired ruffled top and an underbust sweater.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a date night out of NYFW, and both of them showed up and showed out. Chopra Jonas paired a printed blazer — worn sans bra — with a flowy sheer skirt in the same paisley print, cinching it at the waist with a belt. Jonas, meanwhile, wore a brown suit with a white button-down and nodded to his wife’s outfit with a paisley tie.

Ralph Lauren

Mindy Kaling

Glistening in gold, Kaling wore a silk pantsuit that looked so cozy and comfortable, it could’ve doubled as pajamas. Special shout-out to the top, which featured a tie-knot detail across the waist. Leaning into the metallic hue, she carried a top-handle bag in the same color family.

Ralph Lauren

Ariana DeBose

DeBose, meanwhile, put a spicy spin on office dressing, wearing a white button-down tucked into high-waist trousers. She kept the top unbuttoned halfway through for a décolletage-baring moment and paired the set with a long brown cardigan and a roomy bag.

Ralph Lauren

Oprah & Gayle King

Besties who slay together, stay together — and that’s exactly what Oprah and Gayle King did at the show. King wore a long-sleeve midi with ruching around the waist and paired it with brown boots and a belted suede bag.

Oprah, meanwhile, also gave her own take on the classic button-down and trousers pairing. She layered a high-neck top under the crisp piece and traded regular pants for a leather pair. She sprinkled in more leather accents — including boots and a bag — for an even edgier vibe.