Julia Fox Wore A Breastplate & Exposed Her Thong At A Met Gala After-Party

The 2025 Met Gala has come and gone, but the best looks of the night will live on forever. Zendaya’s striking Louis Vuitton suit has already earned its rightful place in the Met Gala hall of fame, while Halle Berry’s head-turning LaQuan Smith number wins the award for nakedest dress of the night. And who could forget Rihanna’s shocking (and stylish) pregnancy reveal?

Even with so many incredible headline-making looks at the fête, it was the after-party ‘fits that really turned heads. Case in point: Julia Fox’s avant-garde breastplate ensemble.

Julia’s Floral Breastplate

As Charli XCX famously said, Julia Fox is everywhere — well, except the Met Gala. Though she skipped the May 5 event, the 35-year-old made a point to swing by A$AP Rocky’s joint after-party with Ray Bans. As always, Fox made her mark on the night with an outfit that was, as Charli would say, “so Julia.”

In the late hours of May 5, Fox arrived at Jean’s in NoHo, Manhattan sporting a navy blue breastplate. The sleeveless bodice featured a rippled draping effect across the stomach and a white branded detail across the chest.

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The piece was accentuated with a 3D floral accent affixed to the neckline, and a matching detail attached to her side.

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Exposed Her Thong, Too

The structural top wasn’t the only eye-catching element of her outfit. For bottoms, Fox donned a pair of dark wash, wide-legged denim jorts — a controversial choice for a controversial dresser. Leaning into the divisiveness even further, she wore the garment low on her hips, fully exposing her thong in the process.

Victoria Sirakova/GC Images/Getty Images

The thong appeared to be made from a brown leather material with chainlink ties around the hips.

Victoria Sirakova/GC Images/Getty Images

The jeans wore embroidered with a large New York Yankees symbol, and featured three septum ring-like embellishments.

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the look with tan suede lace-up boots, and a denim fur-trimmed Telfar bag from the brand’s collaboration with Ugg.

Victoria Sirakova/GC Images/Getty Images

Now that’s how you do an after-party.