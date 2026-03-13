Julia Fox is never one to follow the crowd. The actress and Down The Drain author has made a name for herself in the fashion world by leaning into her extravagant personal style. That said, when Fox decides to endorse a trend, it’s all the more meaningful.

At the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, Fox cosigned the butter yellow trend, but she added a twist that’s so Julia.

Julia’s Butter Yellow Look

Since the summer of 2025, butter yellow has been a mainstay in the wardrobes of fashion’s favorite it girls, from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber. Now, Fox is joining in on the fun. At the SXSW premiere of her film, Perfect, on March 12, she gave the shade an avante garde upgrade, sporting co-ords straight off the New York Fashion Week runway.

Fox’s pale yellow look came from Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen’s Fall 2026 collection, which premiered at NYFW on Feb. 16. The set included a butter yellow cardigan with asymmetric buttons and a slit in the fabric below the left bust line, which gave a peek at her lacy white bra. Fox paired the top with a matching skirt, made of bustled layers of shimmery satin, delicate lace, and diaphanous tulle. Plaid fabric lined the waistband, mimicking the appearance of a pair of boxer briefs.

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Styled by Briana Andalore, Fox’s look was rounded out with a pair of pointed toe, camel-colored pumps. A cream purse with a vintage-inspired bronze kiss clasp finished off the ‘fit.

Her Take On The LBD

Fox always brings her sartorial A-game to SXSW. At last year’s festival, the indie darling attended the premiere of Idiotka. Rather than opting for a trendy shade, however, she went with a classic: an all-black look. Of course, her ‘fit was far from the traditional little black dress.

Fox wore a Bonnetje gown with dramatic cutouts along her midriff, thighs, and knees. The garment looked like it was crafted from a stack of tied-together sleeves — and there were even small buttons adorning the cuffs. Simple black pumps completed the edgy look.

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SXSW definitely found one of its tastemakers in Fox.