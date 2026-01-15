If the Kardashian-Jenners were a girl group, Kendall Jenner would most definitely be Sporty Spice. Compared to her sisters’ daring personal styles, the supermodel tends towards a more low-key vibe. She certainly knows how to crank up the heat on the runway, and regularly turns glam looks when the occasion demands it, but on her days off, she’s most likely to be found lounging in athleisure. True to form, Jenner rocked a comfy matching set in a recent Instagram post, and proved that one of 2025’s hottest color trends won’t be going away anytime soon.

Kendall’s Butter Yellow Co-Ords

A laid-back look can be just as stylish as any runway ‘fit — and Jenner’s Jan. 14 Instagram post is proof of that ethos. She modeled a matching set from Alo Yoga in a buzzy butter yellow. The pastel hue dominated last spring and summer, and by the looks of it, it’ll be sticking around for another year.

Jenner went for a comfy and casual look, pairing the Snuggle Up Sweater Cropped Cardigan ($168) in the shade Candlelit Yellow with the matching, ribbed Snuggle Up Sweater High-Waist Wide Leg Pant ($198) with the drawstring waistband folded over. She left her sweater mostly unbuttoned, revealing the triangle-shaped Splendor sports bra ($68) underneath.

Jenner leveled up her look with chic accessories. She wore sleek, black ballet flats and slung a structured, black leather tote bag over her shoulder. For a final touch, she added a pair of dark sunnies, and tied in hair up with a contrasting, cherry red claw clip.

Kendall’s 2-In-1 Outfit

Jenner makes a habit of dressing up her Alo gear. In a Dec. 1 Instagram post, she shared pics from a visit to the Alo gym, where she turned a leggings-clad look in the ruched Airlift Divine Bra ($78) in Brownstone, coupled with a matching pair of 16'' High-Waist Airlift Capri leggings ($124).

Jenner turned one look into two with different sets of accessories. While riding her bike, she wore oval shades, a faded Yankees cap, black ballet flats, and a black sweater wrapped around her shoulders. Meanwhile, at the gym, she swapped out the sweater for a floral print, earth-toned scarf, and a boxy brown leather tote bag.

