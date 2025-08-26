Best friends tend to dress alike, and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are a prime example. The duo has some serious telepathy when it comes to coordinating looks. They’ve been twinning (and looking to each other as style inspo) for years.

As longtime friends, Bieber and Jenner have mastered the art of matching ‘fits. They know exactly how to tap into trends to create a cohesive look — all without copying each other entirely. On Aug. 25, Bieber and Jenner broke out the foolproof formula again. This time, they built their outfits around this summer’s hottest shade: butter yellow.

Hailey & Kendall’s Butter Yellow ‘Fits

Bieber and Jenner are known for their trend-forward style, so it’s no surprise that they embraced the most popular pastel of the season. In an Aug. 25 Instagram photo dump, Bieber showed off her and Jenner’s color coordination. Lounging poolside, Bieber wore a taupe crop top and a pair of butter yellow sweatpants with an elastic waist.

Bieber kept her phone — which was decked out in Rhode’s lemontini lip tint phone case — nearby.

In another Instagram photo, Bieber posed with Jenner, who was also sporting summer’s buzziest color. Like her bestie, Jenner wore a cute-yet-casual ensemble: a pale yellow tee with a pair of loose-fitting white shorts. The model tied together the cozy look by adding a bright blue bandana around her head.

Clearly, Jenner’s a fan of the butter yellow trend. She even painted her finger and toenails the same shade.

Hailey & Kendall’s Pop Of Yellow

This isn’t the first time Jenner has sported the pale yellow hue. Her love for the trendy color is well-documented. She also rocked the nail color in an Aug. 22 post. That time, she paired her manicure with another light yellow top: a square-neck blouse with white lace trim.

In yet another example of the pair’s overlapping taste, Bieber donned a very similar manicure just a few months earlier. In a June 5 Instagram story, she flaunted the sunny nail shade while holding a more muted version of her viral Rhode lippie phone case.

Take it from these it girls, the butter yellow trend is here to stay.