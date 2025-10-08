Julia Fox is a fashion icon in part because she’s also a major fashion provocateur. The actor and model always makes a statement with everything she wears, from her BDSM-inspired corset dress during this year’s London Fashion Week to her thong over leggings in Los Angeles over the summer. However, her latest fit just might be her most shocking yet.

On Oct. 7, Fox attended the secret screening at the 2025 New York Film Festival, which turned out to be the world premiere of Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow’s upcoming sports movie, Marty Supreme. As usual, Fox’s outfit was head-turning and unexpected — because this time, she went casual. But as always, she still managed to add a spicy twist to her otherwise low-key ensemble.

Julia’s Casual Sheer

Fox walked the red carpet in perhaps her most practical look yet. She donned a classic sheer white T-shirt with a slightly cropped hem, which was just transparent enough to show off her black tube top underneath, featuring a lace floral pattern and scalloped neckline.

She paired her casual yet daring top with a simple pair of straight-fit, light-wash denim jeans, and cinched them in with an oversized black leather belt with silver buckles. Fox topped her look with a cropped brown leather jacket from Harry Lambert’s Disney x Zara collection, featuring voluminous tan fur lapels on the collar and matching trim on her cuffs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox kept it equally sleek yet simple when it came to her accessories, donning a pair of open-toe black leather heels that complemented her belt. She completed her look by carrying a sporty mesh bowling bag with a black-and-white diamond print.

Julia Fox, You Are An Outfit Repeater

Not only does Fox like to make a statement through fashion, but she likes to be environmentally conscious as well. The next day, she brought her son, Valentino Artemiev, to the opening night of Dylan Mulvaney’s Off-Broadway show, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, and proved that she was fine with being an outfit repeater.

Fox wore the same coat and bag from the night before, but replaced her sheer top with a more kid-friendly sweater vest, also from Harry Lambert’s Disney collab with Zara, featuring a brown-and-yellow Mickey Mouse print and a slightly cropped hem. She also replaced her jeans with a pair of gray-and-brown plaid trousers.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed her look with brown leather boots with sky-high platforms, because Fox can’t resist adding a little edge to even her most casual looks.