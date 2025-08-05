After seeing all the WNBA style stars who’ve made runways out of their tunnel walks dressed in head-to-toe designer labels, there’s no doubt about it: fashion and sports gel well. Even Taylor Swift crafted a uniform of spicy corsets and bedazzled jeans to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his football games. As of Monday, Aug. 4, another style star apparently got the athletic memo: Julia Fox. And best believe she turned everything you know about the sporty aesthetic upside down — or, in her case, inside out.

Julia’s Thong-Over-Leggings Look

Early this week, Fox was photographed in Los Angeles wearing not one, but two sporty ensembles. In her first ’fit, the Uncut Gems star practically cosplayed as a football player, wearing an athlete’s jersey, replete with the massive, exaggerated padded shoulders. It even included a city (“Los Angeles”) and jersey number (“21”). Unlike the shirts pros wear during game time, however, hers had a tulle floral sash affixed on one shoulder.

That wasn’t the only part of the uniform she switched up. She traded athlete’s regular tights for leggings crafted in sheer white lace reminiscent of the “cheugy” styles from the 2010s. To up the risqué ante, she wore ivory panties over her bottoms, effectively rocking the exposed underwear trend and nodding to the jock strap with one styling hack.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She further completed the look with a shoulder bag, cream platform pumps, and a massive hat shrouded in a netted veil.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Another Sporty NSFW Look

That same day, the Adults star changed into something more colorful. She wore a long-sleeved bodysuit with exaggerated padded shoulders in the same football-inspired vein. Clad in several logos, it was crafted in a vivid cherry red.

She infused the look with her signature saucy sensibilities by wearing it with baggy jeans that sat low on her hips. The resulting look was a reverse whale tail with subtle hip cutouts. For even more intrigue, instead of a regular waistband, her Dsquared2 denim featured a faux boxer briefs strap.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox completed her second look with a soccer ball-inspired bag, lace-up pumps looped around her jeans, and crimson visor sunglasses.

I’m cheering for team Julia.