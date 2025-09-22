Julia Fox Wore A Plunging Corset Dress With Cutouts For LFW

Julia Fox knows how to wear something that gets everyone talking. The actor doesn’t follow many style norms, instead choosing to be a loud and proud fashion disruptor, whether she’s turning Crocs into blinged-out heels or finding ways to make cottagecore spicy. So naturally, when it comes to Fashion Week, she’s going to deliver.

On Sept. 21, Fox attended a British Vogue party at Carbone’s new London outpost to celebrate London Fashion Week. Of course, she made a statement with her ensemble, choosing a spicy yet theatrical look that only she could pull off.

Julia’s Corset Gown

For the soiree, Fox drew from the BDSM aesthetic, donning a black leather gown with a plunging neckline and lingerie elements galore. The dress featured an oversized choker as a collar, complete with a rhinestone-embellished emblem, and silver chain links connecting to a skin-tight corset with piercings, angular hip cutouts, and lace patches at her sides.

The corset featured lace-up details, which continued down her matching low-rise skirt, ending with a small leg slit in the center. She topped her dress with a brown shearling jacket, which had black leather cuffs and zippers.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Fox paired her look with sheer tights and black pointed-toe flats, featuring a gold chain with a star charm. She also carried a matching shoulder bag with oodles of metal piercing and accents.

Julia’s Statement Coat

At Simone Rocha’s LFW show earlier that day, Fox made a big impression as usual, but this time by covering up in a dramatic look. She donned a voluminous floor-length fur coat with black, brown, and tan accents, keeping it entirely buttoned save for a small leg slit in the center.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She cinched her coat with an oversized chain-link belt, complete with a silver lock and key. She accessorized her look with Rocha’s white bedazzled heeled Crocs, which have become one of Fox’s go-to shoes, and repeated her pierced leather bag, proving that it can go with practically anything.