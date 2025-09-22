Celebrity Style
Julia Fox Wore A Plunging Corset Dress With Cutouts For LFW
The actor made BDSM appropriate for Fashion Week.
Julia Fox knows how to wear something that gets everyone talking. The actor doesn’t follow many style norms, instead choosing to be a loud and proud fashion disruptor, whether she’s turning Crocs into blinged-out heels or finding ways to make cottagecore spicy. So naturally, when it comes to Fashion Week, she’s going to deliver.
On Sept. 21, Fox attended a British Vogue party at Carbone’s new London outpost to celebrate London Fashion Week. Of course, she made a statement with her ensemble, choosing a spicy yet theatrical look that only she could pull off.
Julia’s Corset Gown
For the soiree, Fox drew from the BDSM aesthetic, donning a black leather gown with a plunging neckline and lingerie elements galore. The dress featured an oversized choker as a collar, complete with a rhinestone-embellished emblem, and silver chain links connecting to a skin-tight corset with piercings, angular hip cutouts, and lace patches at her sides.
The corset featured lace-up details, which continued down her matching low-rise skirt, ending with a small leg slit in the center. She topped her dress with a brown shearling jacket, which had black leather cuffs and zippers.
Fox paired her look with sheer tights and black pointed-toe flats, featuring a gold chain with a star charm. She also carried a matching shoulder bag with oodles of metal piercing and accents.
Julia’s Statement Coat
At Simone Rocha’s LFW show earlier that day, Fox made a big impression as usual, but this time by covering up in a dramatic look. She donned a voluminous floor-length fur coat with black, brown, and tan accents, keeping it entirely buttoned save for a small leg slit in the center.
She cinched her coat with an oversized chain-link belt, complete with a silver lock and key. She accessorized her look with Rocha’s white bedazzled heeled Crocs, which have become one of Fox’s go-to shoes, and repeated her pierced leather bag, proving that it can go with practically anything.