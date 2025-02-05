Julia Fox’s “Chewing Gum Dress” & “Naked Dress” Win The Internet Today

New York Fashion Week hasn’t even officially begun, but one brand is already causing buzz among the fashion cognoscenti with the help of Julia Fox: Christian Cowan.

The designer is no stranger to helming buzzy shows. Take his last, for example. Between mounting a show on a helipad and ushering JoJo Siwa dressed as a giant fur ball to her front-row seat, the Spring/Summer 2025 runway was peppered with viral moments.

This season’ show is already infiltrating fashion group chats days ahead of its Friday, Feb.7 schedule, thanks in no small part to Fox. The designer commissioned the fashion provocateur to tease the upcoming Fall/Winter 2025 collection via a shocking campaign. Of course, she delivered.

Julia’s Sticky Mini

Based on Fox’s ’fits, the upcoming collection is whimsical, kooky, and bold — a tribute to Cowan’s late business partner. In one photo, she wore a strapless minidress with an exaggerated sculptural hip. Oh, and those rainbow-hued blobs? Chewing gum — some even boasting Cowan’s actual bite marks. (Don’t worry, they’re made out of silicone and not actual chewed-up candy.)

Christian Cowan

She paired the look with vertiginous pink platform heels, designed in partnership with DSW.

Her See-Through Knockout

In another layout, photographed by Oli Kearon, Fox wore a mesh dress for which the opacity was essentially zero. Save for red feathers strategically sewn on the front of the minidress to cover certain body parts, it was completely sheer.

Christian Cowan

A Moment For The Back

The look was so sheer that the plume-less bared, well, everything. The only thing covered was an inch-wide lace-up corset closure that trailed from her nape to the hem. The rest — butt cheeks and all — was flaunted.

The campaign kept getting wilder. In another look, the Down the Drain author wore a black-and-white outfit that featured a classic white button-down. So far, so good.

Leaving the top open, Fox flaunted her lacy black brassiere on display. That was the least daring of the look. Instead of wearing actual bottoms, Fox wore a carousel of black pumps strung through the grommet holes of belt.

Christian Cowan

NYFW is her style playground.