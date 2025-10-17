Marilyn Monroe. Madonna. Julia Fox. These women share multiple things in common, including being hailed as fashion muses, pushing the boundaries of style as provocateurs, and having a propensity for one of the industry’s most controversial items of clothing: the cone bra.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, Fox flew to London to attend the Liberatum Cultural Honour Gala, and chicly channeled cone bra-loving icons that’ve come before. In true Julia Fox form, she updated the style with a surrealist, high-fashion twist.

Julia’s Cone Bra

Fox has a unique mastery of clothes. She takes trends and interprets them in the most unexpected ways. Case in point: Power suits have been trending for a hot minute, especially those with boxy shoulders à la Saint Laurent. Hollywood’s finest, including Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk, have all taken to the crisp, streamlined look. Fox, however, zags where others zig.

Instead of going for the more traditional boardroom-ready look, she wore a deconstructed suit by Robert Wun. Titled the “Undress Pinstripe Gown,” the look was a play on being undressed. It included an ivory satin cone bra and a sculptural skirt that looked like a black pinstripe blazer dress in the unfinished process of being pulled up over silky ivory panties. Under the skirt, her actual sheer undies peered through.

Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Her Statement Accessories

As if the bra-as-a-top wasn’t enough of a risqué head-turner on the red carpet, she matched the look with statement accessories. She wore a massive matching pinstripe headpiece that sat diagonally atop her head, with a severe pointy edge.

It was her surrealist bag, however, that stole the show. The bag she slung around her arm was crafted in the likeness of a pinstripe blazer with exaggerated pointy shoulders. It gave the impression that, instead of wearing the suit’s matching jacket, she decided to carry it instead. Except this one was rendered to appear filled out, like there was actually a torso inside it. And the strap? It was a faux collar. The piece was designed by Robert Wun in collaboration with PabePabe.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She completed the look with her signature smoky eye makeup and reddish brown lipstick.