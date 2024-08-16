Julia Fox Put A Naughty Spin On Corpcore In This No-Pants Look

Julia Fox is always on the cutting edge of style. From alien undies to sneaker bras, she’s made it clear that when it comes to fashion, she’s in a league of her own. But even the greatest trendsetters aren’t immune from succumbing to fashion fads every once in a while, so it was only a matter of time before the Down the Drain author tried her hand at the no-pants trend.

Julia’s Corpcore No-Pants Look

With September right around the corner, it seems like the “brat summer” style is on its way out, and preppy, back-to-school aesthetics are on their way in. At least, that’s the message Julia Fox seemed to be sending as she strutted down the streets of New York City in a corpcore-inspired ‘fit on Aug. 10.

The look included a black oversized blazer, a white button-down top, a necktie, reading glasses, and yes, even a briefcase. But it wasn’t the corporate cosplay that caught the attention of NYC bystanders. In true It Girl fashion, she put an NSFW (and very on-trend) spin on the ensemble.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of stomping the pavement in trousers, Fox opted for black panties instead. She appeared to tuck her blouse into the undergarment as if it were a real pair of pants, and even sported a nonfunctional belt across her waist à la Carrie Bradshaw.

As if that weren’t risqué enough, she completed the look with sheer knee-high socks and a scandalous naked shoe — a pair of camel-toned pointed loafers, to be exact.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

More No-Pants Looks

This isn’t the first time Fox has forgotten pants during an outing in NYC. On March 31, the Uncut Gems actor took to the Manhattan streets in a white tank top with cone-shaped padding over the chest and matching undies that featured a zipper detail down the crotch. She paired the revealing look with a fluffy yellow coat, a clear purse, and an orange Lucille Ball-esque haircut.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

More recently, the OMG Fashun host wore a plain white tank with black panties, black sheer tights, and heels in the music video for “360” by Charli XCX, which dropped on May 10.

At this point, Fox’s neighbors have probably seen her in her skiives more than they have in pants.