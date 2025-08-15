Julia Fox's Crocs Have A Heel

When it comes to fashion, Julia Fox is fearless. No aesthetic, trend, or garment can scare her away, even those deemed so unstylish it would have most other celebs shaking in their boots. After all, the trend-setter who once rocked a full face of clowncore makeup on the red carpet can pretty much pull anything off.

Fox’s propensity for daring fashion statements might be most evident in her choices of footwear. The star has dipped her toes — literally — into more than a few controversial shoe trends, ranging from the bold to the straight-up weird. For her latest look, she tackled what many a fashion critic may regard as the “ugliest” shoe: the ever-controversial Croc. But with an unexpected twist.

Heeled Crocs Are A Thing?

While filming the CBS drama Elsbeth in New York City on Aug. 14, Fox wore a pair of heeled crocs, paired with a particularly apt slogan tank.

Fox’s gray tank top, worn with a black sports bra and gym shorts, featured the phrase “controversial muse,” surrounded by tiny stars. She carried a white vintage Prada bowling bag with black accents. Her chunky white shoes came from the Simone Rocha x Crocs collab, boasting a nearly 4-inch heel, pearl and gemstone “gibbets,” and a $275 price tag.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox Rocks Crocs

Fox’s love of the controversial shoe spans beyond their luxury iteration. She was also spotted on the set of Elsbeth wearing a second pair of Crocs, this time, in a more toned-down style.

While wearing a navy blue dress shirt with white lining, tucked into a matching pair of blue slacks, Fox gave her feet a break from a pair of black stilettos with a comfy, casual set of black platform crocs.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This style, a pair of Stomp Clogs, retails in the more affordable $40-$50 range on Amazon. Julia Fox, the people’s princess, everyone.