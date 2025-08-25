Julia Fox is a lot of things — model, actor, author, mother — but one thing you can never call her is basic, especially when it comes to fashion. You can always count on Fox to put her own wild spins on trends, from spicy cottagecore to lacy period panties.

Fox will be adding to her acting resume this fall. Variety announced that she would be a guest star on the third season of the CBS police procedural series, Elsbeth, playing a New York City “grief influencer.” She was spotted on set last week, dressed in exactly what you imagine that role to look like.

Julia’s Exposed Bra

On the set of Elsbeth, Fox wore a see-through black mesh jersey from Adidas, which showed off her black bra underneath, featuring the brand’s signature stripes along her sleeves.

She tucked her jersey into a contrasting white skirt, which she cinched in with a black belt from DSquared2 with an oversized gold logo buckle.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with a black lace headscarf and a pair of transparent Chanel sunglasses, playing up her role without sacrificing glamour. She completed her look with mesh pointed-toe heels with silver ankle straps, and a black-and-white leather bowling bag with a lock keychain.

Julia’s Leather Pants

For another Elsbeth scene, Fox changed into a more modest “grieving” look, but still managed to add a little spice. She donned a luxe gray turtleneck sweater, with a matching ribbed collar and hem, and paired it with skin-tight black leather pants, which blended seamlessly with her matching ankle boots.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She topped her outfit with a black trench coat, which featured a nylon top with double-breasted buttons, and a leather hem stitched to a sheer panel that draped down to her ankles. Fox accessorized with oversized gladiator sunglasses and dainty hoop earrings to complete her look.