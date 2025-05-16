Julia Fox gives a whole new meaning to period panties.

When it comes to celebrity fashion, there isn’t a wilder, more unpredictable dresser than Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star never fails to turn heads in the most out-there creations imaginable, from assless granny panties and “clowncore” glam to nippled breastplates and butt-cleavage-baring jeans. Just when you think her sartorial choices couldn’t get any more shocking, she manages to outdo herself yet again. Case in point: her latest blood-stained look.

While co-hosting an event in New York City, Fox proved once and for all that she is the undisputed queen of risqué fashion in a pair of lace panties with a very noticeable red accent.

Julia’s Period Panties

While attending the launch of the new luxury skincare brand Mienne on May 14, Fox sported a pair of oversized sunglasses that were so large, they almost made her look like an alien. That alone would make anyone do a double-take, but it was her white lace panties that took the ensemble from cosmically chaotic to down-right controversial.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

The see-through knickers featured a bright red stain over the crotch, creating the illusion that Fox bled through her panties.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Leaning into the divisiveness even further, she sported the undies sans-bottoms, leaving the blood-soaked garment on full display.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

She paired the look with a white graphic tee, which featured a photo of a bed alongside the phrase “Ladies Night” in light blue text. She also donned a pair of sheer over-the-knee socks adorned with garter-esque flourishes that lace up around the thigh.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Along with the alien-like sunnies, she accessorized with a cream-colored backpack and a white lace scarf that she wore tied around her head and neck.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

She commemorated the event on Instagram, writing, “Ladies night at the box with @houseofmienne.”

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

There’s just no denying Fox’s power to always get everyone’s eyes on her... and her outrageous outfits.