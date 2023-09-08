You can always trust Julia Fox to embrace a tricky trend that most would shy away from — and then take it to spicy heights. Her daring style philosophy rings especially true during fashion week, both on and off the runway. The Uncut Gems star already started the 2024 fashion season with a bang, donning one ‘fit made entirely made of watches and another consisting of nothing but the flimsiest of body jewelry. Naturally, her most recent outing is equally noteworthy.

The Forbidden Fruits podcast host attended the Soho House awards in New York on Thursday, Sept. 7 rocking an on-trend trompe l’oeil dress. The optical illusion style has been declared a major summer hit, thanks in part to the KarJenner clan. With Fox’s latest interpretation, the trend is sure to stay popular through the end of the year.

She wore a flowy, sleeveless mini with a semi-A-line silhouette. The breezy number featured a mock neck with a saccharine detail: a bow at the back. But the front of the dress was all spice. A print of a naked woman’s body — in nothing but a lacy thong and tights — was sprawled on her dress.

Not one to shy away from out-there accessories, she merchandised the look with strappy, knee-high platform pumps and toted a fuzzy black handbag.

Though her accessories teetered toward the avant-garde, she balanced out the look with a dainty ’do: braided pigtails à la Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, each adorned with a black bow. Meanwhile, she rocked a smokey eye with a splash of red.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Considering her other NYFW looks, this one is actually, dare we say, kind of time? Either way, I will never get tired of them.