On any given day, Kendall Jenner already looks like a work of art — or at least a luxury fashion advertisement. But the supermodel’s recent outfit, a Y2K-era throwback, literally belongs in a museum.

On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her recent beach vacation. Lounging on an outdoor sofa by the water, Jenner posed in a sultry halter dress — a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier design and one of the most popular dresses from the early aughts.

Aside from its artsy cut-outs, off-the-shoulder neckline, and keyhole detailing, the orange and gray dress featured a print of the Venus de Milo bust. Named after one of the more famous classical statues to come out of Ancient Greece, the figure is said to be a depiction of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love. The French designer first released the print, which shows the statue’s belly button and breasts, in his Spring 1999 collection.

Keeping the rest of her look simplistic, Jenner accessorized with small silver earrings, subdued makeup, and red nail polish. Her hair was left down and looked perfectly windswept. She looked every bit the goddess posing, statuesque in front of a golden sunset.

Gaultier is an undeniable celebrity favorite, particularly within the KarJenner clan. (Kourtney Kardashian also donned the label’s Venus de Milo print top in 2019.) The rest of the famous family are also avid Gaultier devotees. Kim wore a remake of a dress Madonna popularized in the ‘90s, meanwhile, Kylie wore a JPG bikini with nipples printed on them to the beach.

What can I say? The family’s got style.