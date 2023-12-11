With her shocking and oft-innovative ensembles, Julia Fox is an expert at keeping fashion girls on their perfectly pedicured toes. The Down the Drain author has infamously worn skirt sets and dresses made entirely out of watches, denim waistbands, and neckties, among other unexpected materials.

Over the weekend, Fox wore yet another unorthodox item fashioned into clothing, and best believe she rocked it in her signature risqué way. The Uncut Gems star wore a single belt as a bra, with peekaboo details to boot: proof that though the year might be coming to an end, her style maverick streak continues.

Julia’s Grommet Belt-As-Bra ’Fit

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Fox was spotted on a stroll in LA wearing a monochromatic number befitting one of fashion’s most notable provocateurs. On top, she wore a brown-tinted acid-wash jacket — a style that dominated the ’90s. She left the zip-up piece completely open to reveal her pièce de résistance: a massive belt that she wore as a bra.

Unlike her jacket, the grommet belt evoked a different decade. The early aughts throwback piece was buckled across her chest and its grommets gave the bra subtle see-through details.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the makeshift top with pants that were also of the chaotic turn-of-the-millennium decade: the lowest of low-risers. Tying the entire ensemble together, her jeans were in the same acid-wash patina.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

More Nostalgic Accessories

Fox’s nostalgic inspirations didn’t stop there. Keeping the early aughts theme represented in her choice of accessories, she wore tinted sunglasses and square-toe pumps.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox Loves A Belt Look

Fox has worn a belt as a makeshift outfit before. She’s rocked several campy outfits in the past made from upcycled mundane items, but the belt seems to be her go-to accessory.

Some of her more memorable Fashion Week looks from the Spring 2023 season involved repurposed belts.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In Milan, for example, Fox wore a revealing number of skinny belts strung together as a bandeau bra and a matching micro mini that was also made from the leather accessories.

Meanwhile, in Paris, she once wore a strapless dress created entirely of black leather belts equipped with silver buckles like an upcycling queen.