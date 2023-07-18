We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Alright, alright — summer has seemingly just begun. But in the world of beauty and fashion, mid-July marks the time when tastemakers tend to look ahead to buzzy fall trends that are just beginning to surface.
As for the manicure and pedicure obsessed girlies? Well, beloved neon hues and pretty shades of ocean-inspired blue so associated with the warmer months (and a sun-kissed glow, of course) are just about to be replaced by cozy neutrals and darker versions of popular nail polish colors. The cooler the weather is, the darker the nail colors tend to be.
When it comes to popular fall color trends specifically, a few predictable shades are always a major green flag come autumn (spoiler: expect 50 shades of chocolate brown). Though 2023, experts in the nail game agree that this fall season is all about amping up the glamour factor for some holiday-ready tips and toes by way of holographic shimmer, rhinestones, and rich gemstone-inspired shades.
Whether you just so happen to be a loyal salon goer in need of a fresh paint job come summer’s end, or much prefer that at-home polish painting life — here are nine expert-approved toenail lacquer hues that are sure to be major fall pedicure colors for 2023, as shared by Julie Kandalec and Julie Sariñana.