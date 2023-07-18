Alright, alright — summer has seemingly just begun. But in the world of beauty and fashion, mid-July marks the time when tastemakers tend to look ahead to buzzy fall trends that are just beginning to surface.

As for the manicure and pedicure obsessed girlies? Well, beloved neon hues and pretty shades of ocean-inspired blue so associated with the warmer months (and a sun-kissed glow, of course) are just about to be replaced by cozy neutrals and darker versions of popular nail polish colors. The cooler the weather is, the darker the nail colors tend to be.

When it comes to popular fall color trends specifically, a few predictable shades are always a major green flag come autumn (spoiler: expect 50 shades of chocolate brown). Though 2023, experts in the nail game agree that this fall season is all about amping up the glamour factor for some holiday-ready tips and toes by way of holographic shimmer, rhinestones, and rich gemstone-inspired shades.

Whether you just so happen to be a loyal salon goer in need of a fresh paint job come summer’s end, or much prefer that at-home polish painting life — here are nine expert-approved toenail lacquer hues that are sure to be major fall pedicure colors for 2023, as shared by Julie Kandalec and Julie Sariñana.

1 Deep Ruby Red Ever since the buzzy “red nail theory” took TikTok by storm, scarlet-hued lacquers have been a staple go-to. As for the autumnal months ahead? Ditch those vibrant, near-neon cherry hues and replace them with deep ruby tones “to celebrate strong, feminine power,” says Kandalec, a celeb-loved manicurist who has worked with the likes of Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt.

2 Emerald Glow Lights Lacquer Emerald Polish Lights Lacquer $11 See On Lights Lacquer Kandalec recommends to paint your toes with “a chic wave of color” by way of rich, emerald-inspired shades of deep green.

3 Chocolate Kiss The milky “expensive nudes” that have been dominating the nail trends lately are getting a super chic upgrade for fall. According to Kandalec, rich shades of chocolate brown are the “crisp, grown-up aunt to the sheer nudes of summer.”

4 Nearly-Black Navy Chanel Fugueuse Longwear Nail Colour Chanel $32 See On Chanel Both pros agree that dark shades of blue will soon be everywhere. “For fall, I’m really tapping into my darker side with cool, deeper shades to help give off a more modern, cool-girl look,” says Sariñana, an OG lifestyle blogger and founder of Color Dept. She adds that navy blue nail polish colors are “electrifying, yet wearable for everyday.” Kandalec agrees, adding that navy is always a season favorite of hers. Looking for a specific shade recommendation? She names the shade Fugueuse from Chanel as a top-notch choice.

5 Go For Glitter Want to take cues from Jennifer Lopez’s bedazzled pedi moment? Sariñana says that “whether you opt for cute little accents or go all out, sparkle is always in style during the fall holiday season and beyond.”

6 Shades Of Sirencore KBShimmer Simply Iris-istible Nail Polish KBShimmer $12 See On KBShimmer It’s no secret that mermaid motifs are taking over the trends across categories. For the fall 2023 season, expect to see similar vibes (albeit a bit darker). Kandalec notes to be on the lookout for “holo purple” lacquers in the coming months.

7 Wine O’Clock From pink-hued mauves that are reminiscent of glasses of rosé, to deep berries that nod to your fave cabernet — Sariñana admits that come fall, these hues are essentially “neutral shades that will go with almost everything in your closet.” Painting your toes at-home and wondering which polish to swipe on? She says to try Color Dept.’s Wine Sips if you’re feeling a bit more flirty. Another pro tip: “Grab your fave glass of wine with it, too.”

8 Midnight Metallic Color Dept. Supernova Nail Polish Color Dept. $10 See On Color Dept. ICYMI: Playful silver hues were very much a trend for summer. And for fall — the metallics are going a bit deeper instead. Sariñana says, “I’m all about metallics and glitters this season — [so] why not bring night into day with some high shine?”