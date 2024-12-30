Julia Fox Just Paired The Teeniest Micro Bra With Short Shorts

Though she’s most known for taking her style to the next level with otherworldly undies and unconventional bras, Julia Fox decided to stick to the basics for her most recent ‘fit. That is, if you consider a cleavage-baring mirco bra and the shortest shorts you’ve ever seen to be “basic.”

Julia’s Micro Bra

Julia Fox may have actually outdone herself when it comes to daring fashions in her latest look. On Dec. 29, the Uncut Gems actor channeled a 1940s pin-up girl with a very 2024 twist via a series of photos on Instagram. In the pics, Fox poses around a house with tight, freshly curled lavender ringlets atop her head.

Staying true to the pin-up aesthetic, she paired the ‘do with a revealing top — except the cover girls of yesteryear weren’t wearing tops like this. In true Julia Fox fashion, the style icon sported a beige-toned micro bra that hardly covered... anything.

The brassiere featured triangle-shaped cups that just barely covered Fox’s nipples, and boasted a halter neckline that ties in the back much like a bikini.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fox has turned heads for her outlandish sartorial choices. But considering she modeled the ensemble in a caption-less Instagram post rather than a high-profile red carpet event, it’s fair to say this look deserves a spot in the Julia Fox Hall of Fame.

She Wore Short Shorts

The pin-up girl homage didn’t end there — to complete the look, Fox also sported a pair of cheeky booty shorts that tightly hugged her rump.

The bottoms boasted a blue pastel striped pattern, and appeared to be made from a knitted material.

Given their short length and casual presentation, the bottoms could’ve easily doubled as a pair of boyshorts.

As for glam, the Down the Drain author paired her bleached brows with a bold purple eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, and a taupe lip stain. She also rocked a set of extra long white opaque nails, and paid tribute to the pin-up aesthetic once more with impressively high heels designed by Matea Gluščević.

Needless to say, you can expect to see more wild ‘fits from Julia Fox in 2025.