Simply put, Julia Fox’s style has always been out of the box. Now, it’s also officially out of this world.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the OMG Fashun host debuted a new look after a series of stylish New York outings with serious cyborg energy — an aesthetic increasingly becoming a favorite of style vanguards. Katy Perry, for example, has been leaning into extraterrestrial looks as of late, tied to her new album, 143. Meanwhile, Beyoncé, aka the “Alien Superstar” herself, also harkened to futuristic/sci-fi-leaning ensembles during her Renaissance era.

While the aforementioned pop stars dressed for specific themed projects, Fox just appreciates a head-turning look, especially one with a motif. And her latest one had sci-fi girlie written all over it.

Julia’s Cyborg Trompe L’Oeil Outfit

Fox’s futuristic number was a mix of trompe l’oeil (illusionistic) pieces. Her cropped white shirt from Ottolinger, for example, featured an optical illusion print of a button-down with a matching necktie. She covered it with a sparkly, metallic silver jacket, alluding to the aluminum look Hollywood robots evoke.

It was her choice of bottoms, however, that was much more deceptive — in the best trompe l’oeil way. The Down the Drain author wore leggings that resembled the lower half of a droid, complete with faux cyborg undies. She even wore jersey sports shorts over her leggings slung low to give the illusion of a fake waistband.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While Fox has never had an issue exposing her actual underwear, this was a whimsically sci-fi take on the lingerie-forward trend. Never one to miss a detail, she accessorized with white boots (à la a Stormtrooper), alien-looking sunglasses, and a clear lucite bag (to hold her girly, human essentials).

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She Loves Flaunting Undies... With A Twist

Days before, Fox rocked the “exposed undies” trend again, with a fashion-forward spin. Instead of actually baring her own underpinnings, she wore a skirt made out of boxer briefs, one plaid pair stacked on top of the other. She completed the look with another not-what-it-seems piece: a yellow crop with built-in nip piercings.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

No one can stop her from pushing the boundaries of fashion — even if that means all the way into outer space.