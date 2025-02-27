The suit-and-tie look is the latest Hollywood-approved trend. Hailey Bieber wore a boxy gray suit on date night, while the likes of Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo traded typical awards show gowns for dapper suits on the red carpet. Though the multi-layered style is deemed the antithesis of “naked dressing,” aka the skin-baring celeb fave of the past few years, fashion’s greatest provocateurs found ingenious ways to give the look a spicy update — including Julia Fox.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Down the Drain author attended Vanity Fair and Instagram’s joint party, Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles. Leaning into the trending office-appropriate look, she rocked a suit and tie with one blatantly missing component: pants.

Julia’s Pantless Look

The upper half of Fox’s ensemble was boardroom-ready. The Uncut Gems star wore a crisp white button-up, which she fastened fully, and paired it with a trending accessory: neckties. As seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways of Saint Laurent and Casablanca, ties are going to be very popular in the months to come — and Fox’s choice for her night out was a slim black option.

Instead of a traditional jacket, she edged up her look with one in leather and slung it over her shoulders.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The lower half, however, bore a surprise. While traditional suits typically involve bottoms (pants or a skirt), Fox decided to eschew them altogether. Instead, she wore nothing but sheer panties in an inky hue. For added “coverage” — if you can call it that — she accessorized her pantless ’fit with sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed her look with a curved black shoulder bag and a messy updo.

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Trend At Large

Corporate sleaze, or office siren dressing, has been a burgeoning trend in recent months, with the likes of Beyoncé and Elsa Hosk spearheading the movement. Typically, it entails giving workwear a saucy update. Most style stars, however, have the trend interpreted it as braless suiting and bared their décolletage in tailored co-ords.

Instagram/Beyoncé Instagram/hoskelsa 1 / 2

Fox’s no-pants take is the new frontier of the style. Icon status.