Like other trends in the fashion cycle, office cosplay has woven in and out of the zeitgeist throughout the decades. In the early 2010s, style savants infamously wore business casual ensembles to the club. Over a decade later, fashion’s interest in workwear returned with a spicy, skin-baring update. Enter: corporate sleaze.

The likes of Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence, and Elsa Hosk have already embraced the trend in mini tuxedo dresses and plunging braless suits. The latest style star to follow *suit* is Hailey Bieber.

Hailey’s Plunging Corpcore

As the founder of Rhode, she’s been on a businesswoman dressing spree in recent months. She’s rocked several boxy pantsuits, including those punctuated by neckties, one of 2025’s buzziest accessories. Her latest romp in CEO-core, however, might just be her chicest.

Bieber went on a date with her husband, Justin, last Friday, Feb. 7, in New York. While she’s known to wear more romantic dresses (read: itty-bitty and risqué) on her evenings out with her love, she switched it up last weekend in a look more befitting a boardroom. Sort of.

She wore a skirt suit covered in pinstripes, aka workwear’s quintessential print. The co-ords included a jacket with ’80s-style boxy shoulders and an exaggerated cinched waist, plus a pencil skirt that hit right at the knees. Though traditionally office-friendly, the elements of her particular set slipped past appropriate and straight into NSFW.

For one, her jacket featured a dangerously low plunge that dipped down her ribs. While office plebeians who have strict mandated dress codes typically wear these with tops underneath, Bieber eschewed both a top and bra. Instead, she bared décolletage.

The suit’s other spicy detail? It’s thigh-high slit. To tone down the leg flaunting, she wore sheer inky tights underneath. She completed her look with pointed-toe pumps, another workplace staple. She looked like she was dressed for a big meeting — not a big meal.

She accessorized minimally with earrings, a black clutch bag, sunglasses, and her engagement ring.

Justin’s Casual ’Fit

Her husband, meanwhile, looked like he was headed to a different event. In a much more laid-back vibe, the “Honest” singer wore a black shirt with a hoodie, loose trousers, and chunky creepers. The couple is notorious for rarely ever dressing like they’re attending the same affair. At least this look was a match tonally.