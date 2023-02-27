Julia Garner’s Shell Bra Dress Brought Mermaid Vibes To The SAG Awards

Julia Garner’s notorious con artist character role Anna Delvey might be best-known for her high-fashion monochrome looks, but the star who portrays her in Inventing Anna embraced far kitschier climes at the 2023 SAG Awards. The New York actor, also known for Ozark, Modern Love, and Girls, took to the red carpet in custom Gucci, with jewellery by Irene Neuwirth. The bronzey organza gown featured dramatic pleats, and took plenty of inspiration from The Little Mermaid attending a Paris Fashion Week event at the Moulin Rouge. Along with shell detailing on the bodice, and a chainmail neckline, the striking dress came with a dramatic long train that draped behind the star like a mermaid’s tail, all in a vivid shade of orange-red.

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the look was paired with a new soft, eyelash-skimming fringe – a hair transformation moment for the actor – and rust-hued Chanel eyeshadow that complemented the bright dress. Helpfully, Garner’s make-up artist Hung Vanngo has shared a full breakdown of the products he used to create the look, and hair stylist Bobby Eliot also shared how the look was achieved. Elsewhere at the ceremony, fellow actors Austin Butler, Diego Calva, Jessica Chastain and Ke Huy Quan also donned outfits by Italian fashion house Gucci.

Garner was nominated for three prizes at the awards bash: alongside two nods for her performance in Ozark (Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series) she was also recognised for her starring role in Inventing Anna. The Netflix mini-series dramatises the real-life hoax that Russian-born Anna Sorokin pulled on New York’s high society, and her attempts to trick people into believing she was a wealthy German heiress.