No one has more fun with fashion than Meg Stalter. When she’s not re-creating iconic pop culture looks down to the last detail, she goes all in on a theme on red carpets — like when she cosplayed as an Emmy statuette in head-to-toe gold body paint. But there is one place you won’t ever catch her serving full glam: the airport.

When traveling, her vibe is straight-up cozy, not couture. “I can’t imagine going on a plane unless I’m in sweats and a comfy fleece outfit,” the Hacks star tells Bustle over Zoom. And denim? Forget about it. “I love jeans. I could be at home in jeans all day, but on an airplane ... I can’t imagine wearing normal clothes.”

Her commitment to comfort extends well beyond her travel wardrobe. She’s bringing that same energy to seasonal dressing, *especially* on Christmas Eve, where the dress code is almost strictly pajamas. “It’s something comfortable, but still holiday,” she says. And good luck getting her to abandon her festive look. “I have worn pajamas all day during a [family] holiday event,” she admits. “People start coming over [and they’re like,] ‘You’re still in your pajamas.’”

On Nov. 5, she’s hard-launching her love for cute, comfy holiday dressing in “Jingle Jet,” the new Old Navy campaign she stars in alongside Alan Cumming, Paris Hilton, and Charli D’Amelio. “It’s really fun to be on a set that’s all Christmas,” she says of the shoot.

Courtesy of Old Navy

And now that she’s officially a pop star — following the September release of her debut album, Crave — she’s bringing a little musician energy to her Christmas attire, too. (Spoiler: It’s still snuggly, just with bling.) Ahead, Stalter shares her true airport persona, her biggest plane ick, and how she’s elevating her holiday dressing game this year.

What is your true airport alter ego? Are you masking at the gate with sunglasses, or are you the person buying an emotional support Cinnabon at 7 a.m.?

I haven’t done a sheet mask on the plane. I’m the one getting the coffee at 6 a.m., even though you’re going to try to sleep on the plane. It’s so funny being at airports, and you see people eating pasta in the morning. It’s a different universe.

What’s one thing you do that would get you arrested by an air marshal?

I always have something in my bag that shouldn’t be there. A small lotion or something, and they have to pull my bag. There’s nothing more upsetting than when they get your bag. And it takes so much extra time for them to look through. You’re mad at them, but you’re like, “It’s my fault.”

Any airplane icks?

Someone coughing a lot. I feel so bad because if it were me, I’d be embarrassed, and I don’t judge them! It’s just a little bit scary.

And your go-to takeoff song?

I’m dead silent, looking out the window. But if I had to listen to *any* music, I guess I would listen to my own; “Prettiest Girl in America,” to feel like you’re literally the queen during takeoff.

What’s one travel habit that you used to have that you don’t anymore?

Forgetting a charger. Before, I would let my phone battery drain on the plane and then have to charge it at baggage claim. Now I’m never, ever letting that happen.

You starred alongside some big names for this Old Navy campaign. Did anybody from the campaign inspire your own holiday or travel habits?

I did get to meet a dog, and I did get to meet Paris Hilton. I love her. She inspired me to accessorize more. I’m still working on it, but even at the airport, there are a couple of things you can do to spruce your outfit up a bit.

Courtesy of Old Navy

What’s one holiday style classic you will always say yes to?

Matching pajamas with your family. We should all do that. And Old Navy has so many amazing options, and they’re so comfy. You can just go and get the whole family matching pajamas.

How would you define your holiday PJ DNA?

I like a flannel and a matching set. There are some people in our family who like footie pajamas that zip up. I have one pair that’s sort of like that, but I don’t want to be too hot.

In your family, who decides which pajamas to wear?

We used to do *matching* matching, and now we’ll pull a name out of a hat, and you buy that person pajamas. So you’re choosing for one person.

Is there a holiday classic we should retire?

It would be fun to do more holiday colors. Not retire red and green, but there should be a new holiday color. Maybe yellow.

Now that you’re a certified pop star, how has your new pop star persona influenced your holiday dress code this year?

Accessorizing. Pop stars take it the extra mile. So you’re not just wearing the beautiful red dress from Old Navy; you’re wearing that with a beautiful necklace from Old Navy. You’re wearing cute little socks and cute little shoes. You’re doing a bow in your hair. You’re taking it the extra mile.

Are you a big sequins-for-Christmas person?

I used to be more so than I am now, but I do love it. I’ll never say goodbye fully to sequins.

We love all your pop culture outfit re-creations. If you had to re-create one iconic holiday look, what would it be?

It has to be something that’s not prosthetics because I get really scared of those. So it couldn’t be the Grinch. That’s too scary for me. But a Whoville look with the hair and stuff. I just don’t want to be in the chair too long. Maybe the queen of Whoville.

What’s one item everyone needs to wear to get main character energy this holiday season?

Making sure you’re wearing something really cute outside, like a matching scarf and hat.

Now for some rapid-fire questions: matching pajamas or matching luggage?

Pajamas.

Overpacker or underpacker?

Overpacker, sadly. I wish I wasn’t.

Sneakers or UGGs at the airport?

Sneakers, because UGGs sometimes make me really hot.

Pro- or anti-ugly Christmas sweaters?

Pro, but I don’t really think they’re ugly. I think they’re nice.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.