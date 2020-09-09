Justin Bieber has a lot of tattoos, and now he's got one more: The "Yummy" singer just had a large rose inked onto his neck.

Bieber showcased the new tattoo on his Instagram account on Sept. 7. The selfie shows the singer leaning back, neck exposed, and a large, single stem rose reaching from the top of his collarbone to just below his jawline. The piece is photorealistic with what appears to be thorns and leaves along the thin stem, the petals of the flower just beginning to open. In the photo caption, Bieber thanked celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo with a rose emoji and prayer hands.

The artist has inked Bieber before, having created the singer's delicate eyebrow tattoo, a laurel wreath around his collarbone, and the word "Forever," which is also on his neck. Woo has also inked Hailey Bieber, recently adding to her growing collection of tiny tats on her hands.

Bieber's rose tattoo is also the second celebrity neck tattoo to hit social media in the past week. Last week, Demi Lovato debuted a hyperrealistic butterfly tat inked onto the side of her neck — the latest in her own extensive ink collection.