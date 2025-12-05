There ain’t no party like a NYLON party. The magazine’s soirées are always a hot ticket, no matter the event, but especially at Miami’s annual Art Basel, where the fashion and entertainment worlds collide every December. And 2025 was no exception, with NYLON’s event kicking off Art Basel weekend in style.

After an unforgettable experience at Capital One and The Cultivist’s new art installation, The Mirage Factory by Alex Prager, where Venture X cardholders were able to get a first look at the dazzling immersive exhibition, NYLON and Capital One invited guests to an exclusive afterparty to dance the night away. The Shelborne by Proper was transformed into an oasis full of Old Hollywood glamour, modeled after The Mirage Factory, where guests danced to a DJ set from British producer Pawsa.

But of course, the best part of the night was spotting the A-list attendees and clocking what they chose to wear. In true Miami fashion, everyone brought the heat, with stars like Justine Skye donning a spicy take on one of the most timeless trends, and Jenn Tran going all out in a “naked dress.” Ahead, revisit the hottest looks from Capital One and NYLON’s Art Basel soirée.

Justine Skye

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

The singer put a spicy twist on the classic LBD, donning a strapless black mini with a one-shoulder neckline and asymmetrical cutouts along the torso. She added some edge with spiked open-toe pumps and silver bling.

Jenn Tran

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

The Bachelorette star put the “naked” in naked fashion, opting for a strapless black floor-length gown that was completely see-through, exposing her undies, but strategically covering her cleavage with a floral appliqué. Her pointed-toe pumps and Chanel bag upped the glam factor even further.

Tinx

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

The influencer struck the perfect balance between preppy and party-ready, pairing trousers with Burberry’s iconic check print with a simple black tank, featuring a cropped hem for a little extra spice. She made the ’fit more elegant with white open-toe sandals and a draped top-handle bag.

Andreina Santos

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

The Love Island USA star embraced the Miami spirit by bringing some color to the soirée, wearing a strapless violet-hued gown with an uber-short hem and floor-length purple fringe. Her white open-toe sandals and bucket bag provided some neutral contrast.

Angel McCoughtry

Bre Johnson/BFA.com

The basketball star managed to make preppy attire look spicy, sporting a black-and-white suit vest with nothing underneath and a pair of matching loose trousers. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and earrings, while her black crossbody and gray sneakers added athletic vibes.