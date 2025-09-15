NYLON’s New York Fashion Week parties are some of the most difficult to get into each season — and for good reason. The glossy’s fêtes are legendary. If you’ll recall, last September, Paris Hilton took the NYLON Nights stage to perform “Stars Are Blind.” It brought her mom, Kathy Hilton, to tears (and virality). This Spring/Summer 2026 event was no different. Even at 11:30 PM on Friday, Sept. 12, people were still clamoring outside the Classic Car Club waiting to get into the venue. (I know, because I was one of them.) It was worth the wait, of course.

The event was packed with fun activations, including a hair touch-up station courtesy of TRESemmé. Marshalls also took over a room where guests traded in tokens for goodies and gift cards. Meanwhile, on the food and drinks front, there were free-flowing beverages at multiple bars, a gelateria, and a makeshift bodega with Alidoro sandwiches, which guests enjoyed while listening to a DJ set by Jackie Hollander and, later that night, Sofi Tukker.

My favorite part of the night, however, was clocking how everyone dressed, especially the buzzy attendees. Paige DeSorbo rocked the “naked dress,” while Love Island USA’s Amaya “Papaya” Espinal also made an appearance in a look straight out of the boudoir. Ice Spice, who graced NYLON’s September 2025 issue, also showed up in a spicy head-turner worthy of her cover star status. Ahead, some of the chicest attendees at NYLON Nights.

Paige DeSorbo

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

The Summer House star left a trail of dropped jaws with her take on the “naked dress” — a plunging halter midi so diaphanous it fully flaunted her high-waist undies. It looked extra chic paired with peep-toe mules and sunglasses.

Arianna Greenblatt

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

Decked in head-to-toe Miu Miu, Ariana Greenblatt went the preppy route, in a jacket, pencil skirt, argyle socks, contrasting pointed-toe pumps, and sleek optical glasses. She accented her ’fit with the Miu Miu Aventure bag, an It girl-fave.

Storm Reid

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

Also decked out in Miu Miu, Storm Reid wore slip-style co-ords. It included a silky crop top and an elasticized slip skirt in a luxe champagne hue.

Ice Spice

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

NYLON’s September 2025 cover star, Ice Spice, leaned into her moniker in a spicy, icy blue number. Her bustier and matching mini featured a ribbon detail at the back so voluminous it looked akin to a bustle. She completed the look with velvet lace-up platforms and some sparkly bling.

Amaya Espinal

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

Love Island USA’s recent winner, Amaya Espinal (aka Amaya Papaya), channeled lingerie dressing in a black lace corset top, a white mini, and a long trench coat.

Sofi Tukker

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

Meanwhile, DJ duo Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern both served looks. Hawley-Weld wore a white-on-white look, which included a cropped tulle confection and silk cargo pants, while Halpern paired leather shorts with a white tee and graphic vest.