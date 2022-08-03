Tutorials on how to get a “snatched” look are all over TikTok, whether it’s via the siren eyes makeup technique or using concealer to sculpt your face. But Juvéderm just announced that it’s launching the first-ever FDA-approved jawline filler that’ll give you snatched definition — a la your favorite Instagram filter – IRL.

You may already be familiar with Juvéderm, as it’s a popular brand of filler that can improve the appearance of mouth lines, fill age-related volume loss in the cheeks and chin, and for lip injections — all common cosmetic procedures. Now, however, the Allergan Aesthetics company has developed an FDA-approved filler, called Juvéderm Volux XC, that’s designed specifically to improve jawline definition in patients 21 years and older. This makes it the first hyaluronic acid filler to receive U.S. FDA approval for a jawline filler.

If you’re wondering what’s so special about HA injections made specifically for jawlines, you should know that there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to filler. Different parts of your face actually need different types of filler. So if your doctor is pushing the same vial for your lips, cheeks, and forehead, that’s a major red flag.

“Each formula in the Juvéderm collection of fillers offers different properties, such as firmness, cohesivity, or water affinity — meaning the ability to absorb water for a plumping effect — to address the needs of the specific area of the face where they are approved for use,” explains Dr. Jeremy B. Green, M.D., a dermatologist with Skin Associates of South Florida/Skin Research Institute. For example, while Juvéderm Volux XC “provides moldability and minimal water uptake,” Juvéderm Voluma XC is a filler that pairs best with a deeper injection, like one that goes in the cheek area to correct volume loss, Green explains.

Beginning in November 2022, the Allergan Medical Institute will roll out training programs for doctors interested in using the Juvéderm Voluma XC jawline filler. Then it will officially be available to the public in early 2023. Note that these injections will last roughly as long as other kinds of HA filler: Allergan reports that jawline definition from Juvéderm Volux XC lasts up to six months, but Green reports that 82% of treatment participants have even reported seeing results for up to 12 months post-injection. Perhaps the best part? Prices for the Volux XC jawline filler are comparable to the existing Juvéderm filler you're used to — so start planning ahead for your next appointment.