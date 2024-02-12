With Fashion Week currently happening, fashion girls are deeply plugged into the goings-on in New York City. Zendaya, however, just beckoned their attention — all the way from Paris.

The actor landed in the French capital to continue her already buzzy Dune: Part Two press tour, which has yielded tremendous sartorial results, especially since she made a habit of dressing à la her onscreen counterpart. Thus far, she’s worn a fantastical brown ensemble that invoked the Dune-esque desert, as well as a drapey sculptural set that recalled her character Chani’s uniform.

On Monday, Feb. 12, she leaned into her sci-fi ethos once again with yet another futuristic ‘fit.

Zendaya’s Futuristic Spiral Top

During Paris Couture Week in January, Alaïa’s collection made waves for its bevy of architectural masterpieces. One dress — a wraparound piece that seemed to go against the laws of physics — particularly gripped the internet’s fancy.

Dubbed the “La Robe Spirale” or spiral dress by creative director Pieter Mulier, the white masterpiece was crafted out of 3D printed wool fabric. (Yes, it’s as cool as it sounds.) It’s meant to wrap around the body naturally, like a spiral, in a way that appears to defy gravity.

Coming as a surprise to no one, Zendaya was the first to wear the Instagram-famous dress outside of the catwalk. Styled by Law Roach, her item’s torso was one entire spiral that allowed for both strategic coverage and slivers of skin. Meanwhile, the lower half of her dress featured an asymmetric high-low slit, the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2011.

Barefaced Beauty

The Euphoria star has only worn darker ensembles to the press tour so far, so this ivory number was a refreshing choice. To match the lightness of her gown, she skipped heavy makeup and went the barely-there beauty route. See: her pink lip gloss that kept her entire look fresh.

Timothée Was There, Too

One of the reasons the Dune: Part Two press circuit has been particularly riveting is because Zendaya’s chic ensembles are always equally matched by Florence Pugh, creating a sartorial synergy one can’t look away from.

Unfortunately, Pugh wasn’t able to join the Parisian excursion, so costar Timothée Chalamet stepped in. A fashion boy through and through, he looked equally stylish in a black turtleneck top and glossy brown leather pants.

Another press day, another slay.