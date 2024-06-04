For better or worse, the early aughts are in the midst of a style renaissance. The noughties’ most polarizing trends (think: ultra-low-rise pants, whale tails, and dresses over pants) have been catapulted back to the zeitgeist with no signs of slowing down. (Capri pants, for example, are poised for 2024 domination.)

Those who’ve lived through the turn of the millennium still have flashbacks to Y2K outfits past, thanks to a new-age obsession with divisive trends. Today, fashion it girls seem to derive pleasure from taking once-hated looks and transmuting them into something wearable — nay, covetable.

Take the skirt-over-pants trend, for instance. The once-frenzied style favored by Disney Channel stars is back en vogue, thanks to designers like Jacquemus and Sandy Liang, and celebs like Bella Hadid. The latest style star to advocate for the trend’s return? Kaia Gerber.

Kaia’s Skirt-Over-Pants Look

If the original skirt-over-pants iterations were chaotic, colorful, and confusing (think: Ashley Tisdale’s Disney Channel era), Gerber’s styling was the opposite. Keeping it sleek and subdued, she chose a palette of sophisticated neutrals. The second generation model styled a simple, navy blue cropped T-shirt with charcoal-colored bottoms.

BACKGRID

Notably more streamlined than styles past, her flared trousers featured a built-in micro mini skirt and a belted detail on the side. The pair, from Barcelona-based Paloma Wool, retails for approximately $288.

It Runs In The Family

When it comes to the skirt-over-pants trend, Cindy Crawford walked so Gerber could run. In 2006, Crawford was one of the proponents of the divisive style — though, her look was more of a dress-over-pants situation, the skirt-over-pants’ more chaotic cousin.

Crawford wore a sparkly gunmetal dress with bedazzled straps and, though the sparkling creation could’ve easily stood alone, she wore it with black skinny jeans (another TBT). She accessorized with strappy sandals and an of-the-era dog tag necklace.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Style runs in the family.