Kaia Gerber headed to a coffee date with her plus-one, Austin Butler, wearing a look that Miranda Priestley would hate, but I, personally, am obsessed with.

The 20-year-old model rocked an ‘80s-inspired, puff-sleeve mini dress, crafted of a colorful floral print (see photos here). On her feet were a pair of dark green, velvet Mary Jane ballet flats from Le Monde Beryl, and she finished the look off with a pair of Celine sunglasses. For a final touch of style, Gerber then added quilted black baguette bag, also from Celine.

She wore the laid-back ensemble to a birthday party for Ashley Tisdale’s daughter, but it’s not the first time Gerber has donned the spring-y mini. She wore the same exact dress back in September 2021, but it’s been in hibernation ever since (likely to make way for trendy, cold-weather styles). Now, as we near the beginning of April, she’s pulled it out, once again, to ring in the spring season.

Gerber’s exact dress is designed by Dôen and, while her exact style has long-since sold out, there are plenty of other ways to get your springtime floral on. Shop the below lookalikes to channel Kaia Gerber IRL.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Copy Gerber’s Vibe