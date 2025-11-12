Since time immemorial, the holidays have had a unique “dress code.” ’Tis typically the season to parade your luxe velvets, bows, and gilded numbers, among other festive elements. And come New Year’s? You’d better be sparkling. But not according to Kylie Jenner, though. Per the reality TV star’s upcoming Khy collection, the holidays are the perfect time to take spicy dressing up a notch.

Kylie’s Barely There LBD

As is tradition, Jenner stepped in front of the camera to model some of the new clothes, dropping on Thursday, Nov. 13. (Is it even a Khy drop if its founder doesn’t star in a campaign?) She also started teasing the clothes early this week through staggered Instagram ’fit pics, another part of her routine as an entrepreneur.

In one layout, Jenner went against the prescribed seasonal color palette of Santa reds, deep burgundies, and metallic hues. Instead, she wore a little black dress that was anything but basic. The figure-hugging bodycon featured a teeny, micro mini hemline and an asymmetrical, one-sided strap that lent itself to a massive cutout: one that flaunted sideboob and a hint of butt cleavage. (The low, near booty-baring look is also approved by her big sis Kim Kardashian.)

She completed the look with heeled peep-toe mules with a fur accent.

Same Spice, Different Dress

Jenner switched out her black wardrobe choice for a wintry white number. Similar to the first look, it, too, was marked by revealing cutouts. The aqueous floor-length gown featured a halter-esque neckline. It also featured not one, not two, but three large openings, including a deep inverted triangle on each side that went from her ribs down to her hips, and a similarly deep one in the back. As if it wasn’t saucy enough, Jenner pulled one side’s cutout even lower.

The collection is full of statement-making pieces. On the risqué front, there are sheer lace maxi dresses and built-in exposed bra corsets and minidresses, while on the ostentatious side are leopard print coats and separates. The collection doesn’t drop until Nov. 13, but you can sign up for early access before it inevitably sells out.