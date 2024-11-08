Kim Kardashian has a knack for tapping the zeitgeistiest celebrities for her SKIMS campaigns. Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Lana Del Ray — she’s collaborated with them all. This year, for the brand’s annual holiday campaign, Kardashian tapped a family that is always timeless and relevant: the Hawn-Hudson brood.

Since 2021, the intimates label has been commissioning celebrity families for its holiday promos including Snoop Dogg’s clan and the Mahomeses. Getting Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson (plus the rest of their kin) to star in the 2024 campaign was a massive win. Naturally, the highly anticipated promo drop looked both festive, cozy, and utterly chic.

Kate & Goldie’s Matching Prints

If you tend to associate cozy holiday dressing with “ugly” sweaters, SKIMS is changing all that, proving that festive need not be tacky. Case in point: In one campaign photo, three generations of the Hawn-Hudson women rocked matching onesies with a reindeer print.

Hudson’s look was a fitted onesie, which she unbuttoned to semi-flaunt her décolletage. Meanwhile, Hawn wore matching separates in the exact same pattern, but with a Henley top and loose pants. The rest of the clan rocked similar looks posing in a kitchen filled with sweet treats.

Shop The Looks

The holiday collection includes a breadth of cozy pieces including fleece sets for all ages (yes, that includes baby onesies). For those who want to channel the famous fam in a reindeer print that’s actually stylish, the pieces are available to shop. The onesie retails for $128, while the long-sleeve henley top and pants retail for $52 and $58, respectively.

The Rest Of The Campaign Was Equally Merry

Of course, the holidays are practically synonymous with one item: flannel. Naturally, SKIMS offered a few flannel options in both Christmas tree greens and reds.

Courtesy of SKIMS

According to Hudson, the modeling opportunity was an “honor.” In a press statement, she said, “SKIMS’ holiday campaigns are always so memorable, and to be featured as a family this year is such an honor.” She also called the collection a “total dream,” adding, “It was so much fun to match with my kids, and I know these pieces will make our holiday moments even more cozy.”

Courtesy of SKIMS

The holidays are looking cozy.