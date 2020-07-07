Kate Middleton and Prince William are always dressed to-the-nines for every public appearance, Zoom conference call, and photo op. While they are certainly independent style icons, it’s rare that they actually coordinate their looks when headed out for an event or appearance. Until now.

Middleton and Prince William visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on Sunday, in honor of the 72nd anniversary of the UK’s National Health Service. For the outing, both chose the color blue in a rare matching moment for the stylish couple. The choice to wear blue, however, wasn’t just a coincidence, as it is a key color of the health organization itself.

For the visit, Middleton chose a navy and white patterned silk shirtdress with a contrasting white collar and cuffs. Standing next to her, Prince William was dressed in a pair of navy pants, chambray blazer, light blue shirt, and navy tie.

The visit was shared on social media by Kensington Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II has been known to use her wardrobe to send secret messages or make silent nods of support and, as it were, it seems as though Middleton and Prince William have adapted her use of fashion to do the same.

