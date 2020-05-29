Queen Elizabeth II practically wrote the royal rules of fashion. And to that end, it’s rare that she deviates from the dress code, if it has even ever happened. And, with such keen attention paid to each royal outfit and the messages it sends, it's no surprise that she uses her wardrobe to convey some hidden messages from time to time. And she has been since she first stepped foot into the public eye.

Take, for instance, her jewelry collection. It is famously vast, gifted from politicians, fellow royals, and commissioned all on her own — and with each comes a symbolism that sticks with the piece no matter who the wearer. Whether a tiara or a brooch, the Queen has certainly used her jewelry as a subtle nod towards or against causes and individuals throughout her reign.

Additionally, she's known for her wide array of head-to-toe monochromatic looks in nearly every color of the rainbow. While her choice to wear a bright and bold hue on its own is a statement, certain tones hold even more specific intentions than one might think at first glance.

Ahead, find all of the hidden messages Queen Elizabeth II has conveyed with her looks throughout her reign. This surely is not the last of the stylish royal’s subtle sartorial statements.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Wedding Dress: November 20, 1947 Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images According to the Royal Collection Trust, Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding dress was created of ivory silk and featured crystals and 10,000 seeded pearls. The 15-foot star-patterned train was “inspired by the famous Renaissance painting of Primavera by Botticelli, symbolizing rebirth and growth after the war,” which spoke to the economic crisis in Britain at the time. In fact, the state of affairs impacted how the then-Princess paid for her dress. “In 1947, Britain was still subject to rationing, so Princess Elizabeth collected clothing coupons to pay for the dress.”

Visit to 20th Century Fox Film Studios: February 27, 1983 David Levenson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images While visiting the 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles California in 1983, the Queen respectfully chose to wear a white dress featuring a top was embellished allover with poppies. Poppies happen to be state flower of California, so it hardly seems a coincidence that she chose this particular look for the occasion.

State Visit to Ireland: May 18, 2011 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images While not immediately obvious, the gown that Queen Elizabeth II chose to wear for the State Dinner during her 2011 trip to Ireland was all-white with nearly 2,100 embroidered shamrocks all over the bodice. As the shamrock is a symbol of Ireland, the Queen managed to find a chic was to give a nod towards the country that was hosting her.

Opening of British Parliament: June 21, 2017 Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images After the controversial Brexit referendum, Queen Elizabeth II opened Parliament in the UK in a blue coat and yellow and blue floral dress with a matching hat that boasted yellow flowers. Many suspect that her choice to wear the colors of the EU flag, suggested that she disapproved of the ultimate decision.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding: May 18, 2018 Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen chose a green and purple ensemble for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Of the ensemble, color consultant June McLeod told Good Housekeeping that “green is a highly significant color worn as a sign of respect and intention for the future.” As for purple, she said “[it] is a proud color. It also symbolizes cleansing and indicates a passion for creativity.” As such, it can be speculated that the look was her silent approval of the pair’s nuptials.

Trump State Banquet: June 3, 2020 ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images House of Garrard created a Burmese ruby and diamond tiara for the Queen, crafted of 96 rubies. It was given to the queen from the people of Burma as a wedding gift. The jewelry house shared that it is “intended as a symbol of protection against illness and evil” and many can’t help but point out that it was that particular tiara that she chose to wear when meeting with President Trump in June of 2019.