Kate Middleton is the first major royal fashion icon since Princess Diana. And while the mother-of-three did not have the pleasure of meeting her late mother-in-law before her untimely death, she surely would have made Diana proud — especially when it comes to her style. Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana with so many of her looks, whether it's an outright homage or simply a case of inspiration.

While she might not have pushed as many boundaries as her late mother-in-law, Middleton has given more than a nod to some of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks. In fact, on many an occasion, she has styled herself in looks that are nearly identical to those worn by Princess Di decades earlier.

Princess Diana was known for her head-turning wardrobe, from being one of the first to wear jeans to casual events, to her penchant for British designers that she championed through her dress. As such, Middleton has done the same, effortlessly taking the traditional rules of royal dress code and making them her own.

Throughout her years in the public eye, Middleton has chosen quite a few colors and silhouettes that Diana gravitated toward as well. What’s more, the Duchess of Cambridge has had many on-the-nose moments during which it seemed as though she had shopped Princess Diana’s actual closet.

Ahead, find every time Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana with her style.

1 Princess Diana & Kate Middleton In Matching Royal Blue Getty Images The royals are well known to make statements with bright colors and in this case, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton gravitated toward a royal blue hue. Princess Diana wore the color in a blazer and skirt look for an engagement in Nottingham, and years later, Middleton wore a similar royal blue Zara blazer and Hope skirt during a visit to a violence reduction unit in Scotland.

2 Princess Diana & Kate Middleton In Matching Black Getty Images The pair twinned in black as Middleton opted for a double-breasted black coat from Diane von Furstenberg in 2011 that was nearly identical to Princess Diana’s, matched with a black hat and red flower pinned at her chest for Remembrance Sunday.

3 Princess Diana & Kate Middleton In Matching Tiaras Getty Images In 2016, Middleton wore the Lover's Knot tiara, previously owned by Princess Diana.

4 Princess Diana & Kate Middleton In Matching Pink Getty Images In 2017, Middleton slipped into a pink dress from Emilia Wickstead that not only looked remarkably like one worn by Princess Diana in 1983, but she styled it with a similarly-ruffled fascinator.

5 Princess Diana & Kate Middleton In Matching Polka Dots Getty Images One of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks was the Victor Edelstein white polka-dot dress she donned in 1988, later embraced by Middleton in 2017 when she opted for her own spotted frock.

6 Princess Diana & Kate Middleton In Matching Hats Getty Images On Pakistan trips spaced 28 years apart, Middleton and Princess Diana were traditionally dressed in the same coats and hats as one another.

7 Princess Diana & Kate Middleton In Matching Piping Getty Images Middleton’s 2019 Catherine Walker coat reminded the world of a similarly-piped look Princess Diana sported in 1995.

8 Princess Diana & Kate Middleton In Matching Printed Pants WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For an appearance at the London Park in September 2020, where she discussed challenges of the pandemics with other parents, Middleton chose an outfit formula strikingly similar to Princess Diana's in 1986. She styled a white shirt and Superga sneakers with a pair of pink Marks & Spencer pants that provided the outfit's sole pop of color. The Princess did the same for a visit to Guards Polo Club, though her pants also boasted a fun gingham print.