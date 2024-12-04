After revealing her cancer diagnosis in March and completing chemotherapy treatment six months later, Kate Middleton has been keeping a low profile as she focuses on her family and recovery. Now, the Princess of Wales is making a slow and steady return to public duties, but when she takes the chance to step out, she makes it count.

On Dec. 3, Middleton attended the Ceremonial Welcome at Horse Guards Parade to welcome the Emir of Qatar for a state visit to the U.K. In true royal fashion, she honored both countries with her outfit, carrying on a fashion tradition started by Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate’s Burgundy Outfit

At an event for the Emir of Qatar, Middleton honored the country by choosing a burgundy ensemble that reflected the Qatar flag. The royal wore a double-breasted coatdress from Alexander McQueen that was tailored to perfection, with oversized lapels and buttons.

She complimented her elevated trench coat with an array of matching maroon accessories, including a pair of Cornelia James leather gloves, which retail for $188, knee-high leather boots from Gianvito Rossi, and a drop beret hat from Sahar Millinery, which featured a loose bow at the top. She also carried a Chanel top-handle bag made of tufted burgundy leather.

Shutterstock

Like a good plus-one, Middleton’s husband, Prince William, complemented her outfit by sporting a burgundy tie, also as a nod to the Emir of Qatar.

Kate’s Hereditary Jewels

While her ensemble honored the colors of Qatar, Middleton’s jewelry paid a huge tribute to her British heritage. She donned the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, once owned by her husband’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and paired the statement necklace with drop pearl earrings.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the Court Jeweller, the pearls were a gift from the Japanese government to the late Queen, who had Garrard fashioned into a choker. The monarch made a state visit to Japan in the 1970s, when she was thought to have acquired the pearls.

Since then, the necklace has been passed down through generations, with William’s mother, Princess Diana, also styling the pearls in the ’90s. Over three decades later, Middleton is now carrying on a royal fashion tradition.