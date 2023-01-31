Kate Middleton Wore The Ultimate '90s Power Suit

Ahead of her Shaping Us campaign launch, Kate Middleton delivered a landmark speech on the importance of early childhood development at London’s BAFTA headquarters. With the Prince of Wales by her side, Middleton attended the reception on Jan. 30 dressed in a bold red power suit with major ‘90s vibes, that also paid tribute to an iconic British designer.

As per Town & Country, the Princess of Wales stepped out at the event wearing an Alexander McQueen Asymmetric blazer and low rise flared crepe trousers priced at £1,590 and £590, respectively. Middleton complimented the look with red suede pumps, a matching clutch, and £75 statement earings by Chalk — the design of which is inspired by the Royal Opera House’s auditorium ceiling. As some eagle-eyed royal admirers might recall, Middleton previously wore the earings back in June 2022, when she attended the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument.

As mentioned, the Princess of Wales attended the BAFTA HQ event to launch the Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. As People notes, Middleton kicked off her powerful speech by outlining the purpose of the campaign, which intends to shine a spotlight on “the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become.”

“This is why it is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults,” the senior royal added, before thanking those who have also worked on the campaign for their “personal support to me in helping me develop my thinking and work on this issue over the years.”