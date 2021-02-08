Kate Middleton Wore The Same Jacket In 2 Totally Unique Ways

The Duchess of Cambridge participated in a video call for a conversation with teachers from Ribbon Academy in County Durham in honor of Mental Health Week. For the call, Kate Middleton's Rebecca Taylor tweed jacket gave the perfect pop of color to an otherwise dreary season. Look familiar? That might be because Middleton chose the very same top in 2017 when visiting the Ronald McDonald House at Evelina London. Each time, however, the Duchess styled the look in completely different ways.

Back in 2017, Middleton styled the jacket with a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings that had once been Princess Diana’s. They were a wedding gift to her from Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia, among other jewels. Her hair was parted on the side and fashioned into a half-ponytail, loose curls cascading down her back. Though still very daytime appropriate, it was a slightly more dressed-up approach when it came to the jacket. Not to mention that she styled it with the matching skirt and classic black pointed-toe pumps.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

This week, Middleton chose a slightly more casual approach. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail and on her ears were a pair of ultra-affordable rhodochrosite charm hoop earrings from Missoma. And, while her bottom half is out of frame, you can only imagine that she’s likely wearing jeans and her favorite Superga sneakers instead of a tweed skirt and heels.

Though the Rebecca Taylor jacket is no longer in stock, shop some similar styles below. Whether you’re looking for a conservative skirt suit or a fun way to style your jeans, a tweed jacket is a worthwhile wardrobe essential — just take it from Kate Middleton.

