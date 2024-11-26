Kate Moss is one of the few fashion icons to transcend generations. The supermodel incorporates aesthetic touchstones from almost every decade into her wardrobe, from ’70s nightclub garb to elevated ’90s rock-and-roll staples, making her one of the most timeless style inspirations. Now, her time-spanning style is inspiring her latest fashion endeavor.

To celebrate her fashion legacy, Moss is collaborating with Zara for a special capsule collection. Teaming up with her stylist Katy England, the two created a range of women’s ready-to-wear pieces and accessories that take cues from her vintage archives with glamorous holiday parties in mind.

Naturally, Moss models it all for the ad campaign (who else could?). Photographed by Mert & Marcus, she shows off some of her chic yet spicy style staples.

Kate’s Diamond Bra

In her first Zara ad, Moss wore a black bedazzled bralette top with floral gems lining her straps and leaf-shaped silver embellishments — a perfect complement to a shimmering disco ball.

She paired the top with a simple pair of fitted black pants and kept her accessories minimal, making for the ultimate dance floor outfit.

Kate Moss x Zara

Kate’s Leather Mini

In a separate ad, Moss served full-fledged rocker girl, donning a sleek leather trench coat that’s belted with a silver cuff but unbuttoned at the hem, allowing for a leg slit. In true rock-and-roll fashion, she forgot to wear pants, instead completing her outfit with black sheer tights and a pair of strappy red peep-toe pumps.

Kate Moss x Zara

Kate’s Glastonbury Dress

In a nostalgic twist, Moss’ collection with Zara features a recreation of her beloved Glastonbury dress, which she famously wore to the music festival in 2005.

The model wore a cozy gray long-sleeved tunic dress with a high-cut hem, a hip slit, and a low-slung belt made of string, resembling her casual festival look. Except for this time, she’s chilling on a lounge chair, not trudging through muddy campgrounds (yes, even stars glamp at Glastonbury).

Kate Moss x Zara

Moss’ new collection will be available at Zara starting on Nov. 30.