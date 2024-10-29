Katie Holmes is a street-style icon. The Dawson’s Creek alum has a particular knack for off-duty dressing, turning the most casual jaunts into chic romps, even in comfy pieces. Jeans, flats, and massive handbags comprise most of her ’fits. So it was a total pivot when she traded her casual staples for something much more glamorous on Monday, Oct. 28.

In New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. mounted its annual CFDA Awards, a night meant to honor the industry’s most illustrious figures. As expected, the guest list was equally jaw-dropping, with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, and Cynthia Erivo among the stylish attendees. Holmes fit right in, of course. And her look? A total blast from the past.

Katie’s CFDA Dress Screamed 2010s

Against the backdrop of the American Museum of Natural History, Holmes was a vibrant sight to behold. Her floor-length column dress featured a two-toned fabrication, à la the color-blocking trend that swept wardrobes in 2011.

On top, her dress featured a long-sleeved torso in a delectable bubblegum pink, while on the bottom was a cherry red straight skirt that went from her empire waist to her toes.

Apart from the retro color-blocking technique, Holmes’ Carolina Herrera dress also featured massive waist cutouts, another style relic from the 2010s. It’s style nostalgia done right.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

It Had A Coquette Twist

While Holmes mostly harkened to styles of decades past, her vivid ensemble also incorporated a contemporary twist: the coquettecore trend. When she turned around, she revealed a deep open back accented by the ultimate coquette emblem: a bow. Hers, in black, had extra long ribbon tails for added drama.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes kept to a full Carolina Herrera number, even down to her accessories. She paired her pointed-toe pumps with the lower half of her dress and her jewelry with its upper half. Her glitzy choice was a pair of shoulder dangling earrings lined with pink gemstones. Even the actor’s makeup kept the rosy motif going with blush and a swipe of lipstick.

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

So nostalgic, so good.