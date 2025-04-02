Katie Holmes Wore A Dress So Sheer, It Was Almost Fully See-Through

Katie Holmes’ red carpet appearances have grown few and far between in recent years. But on the rare occasion she does pop up at an event, she always manages to turn out a lewk that proves she still has her eye on all the latest trends.

Take her most recent outing, for example. While attending the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway on March 31, the Dawson’s Creek actor donned a totally sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

Katie’s See-Through Dress

No New Yorker can resist a night at the theater, especially not Katie Holmes.

Though the 46-year-old doesn’t spend much time in the spotlight these days, she couldn’t pass up a ticket to Broadway’s hottest play — and dressing up for a night on the town.

As she arrived to the Palace Theater for the opening of the David Mamet play, Holmes sported a skintight navy dress from Aflalo. The floor-length number boasted turtleneck neckline and sleeveless design that, on first glance, created a simple and elegant silhouette. But once she was under the glow of the red carpet lighting, the classic dress transformed into a spicy cocktail gown almost instantly.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Made from a slinky viscose material, the dress created a see-through effect that exposed her chest and stomach ever so slightly.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

The sheer material provided a peek at the actor’s undergarments in the camera flashes.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

The back of the dress was just as revealing thanks to its semi-open design, which created a massive cutout that stretched from her upper back down to her tailbone.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

She accessorized with a red patent leather clutch from Métier for a pop of color, as well as a stack of gold bracelets, diamond encrusted gold hoops, and a pair of peep toe mules that just barely peeked out from underneath the hem of the dress.

John Nacion/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As for glam, Holmes opted to keep things casual with a laid back ponytail and a manicure-free set of nails.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Get The Look

Whether you’re attending a Broadway show or looking for the perfect date night dress, you can grab Holmes’ exact dress — the Maren Dress in Viscose — on the Afalo website for $600.

With a price tag of $2,450, it was Holmes’ purse that was the most expensive part of the ensemble.

After attending the opening night of Othello a week prior, it’s fair to say Katie Holmes is staunchly in her Broadway era. And she certainly knows how to dress for a theatrical night.