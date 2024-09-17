You Definitely Missed Katy Perry's Plunging Fringe Gown At The VMAs

As a recent recipient of the prestigious MTV Video Vanguard Award, there’s no denying Katy Perry has firmly secured her spot in pop culture history. But despite her undeniable legacy, the “Roar” songstress continues to dress as if she has something to prove, much like she did 15 years ago.

Take her appearance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, for example. The 39-year-old strutted down the pre-show carpet donning a two-piece set that was nearly ripped to shreds and practically exposed her nipple in the process. The risqué red carpet look would’ve been a show-stopper on its own, but Perry upped the ante during her Video Vanguard performance with a chest-piece molded to her body and some space-age exposed panties.

It was her third and final looks of the night that really shone bright, though. She hit the step and repeat in a plunging fringe gown that’s equal parts elegant and daring.

Katy’s Plunging Fringe Moment

During its 40-year run, the VMAs have produced some unforgettable performances and even more iconic fashion moments. This year was no different, thanks in part to Video Vanguard honoree Katy Perry.

The pop star shared moments from the event to Instagram on Sept. 16, in which she gave fans a glimpse at a third outfit they otherwise might have missed during the Sept. 11 telecast. In true Katy Perry fashion, the look was unconventional to say the least, as the gown appeared to be held together with dozens of fringe strands and little else.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The icy grey dress, a floor-length number from Area’s fall/winter 2024 collection, also featured a plunging halter top design that left her cleavage on full display, a matching choker, and knotted fabric accents along the chest and waist.

Perry changed into the ensemble after initially hitting the carpet with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and posed with her prized Moon Person awards.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Peaking out from underneath the metallic-colored tassels were a pair of silver undies for added coverage.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

At one point, she also posed for a photo with Sabrina Carpenter. The “Espresso” singer’s Marilyn Monroe-esque evening gown didn’t quite match the futuristic elegance of Perry’s cocktail dress, but at least the color scheme was on point.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

She even snapped a pic with Karol G, who wore a corseted red leather mini dress and styled her hair in a series of Y2K-inspired mini ponytails.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there was an award for best dressed at the VMAs, she’d be a winner in my book.