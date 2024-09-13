Katy Perry is baring it all in her latest music video. Following her winning appearance at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Sept. 11 — where she was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her greatest hits — the singer released her newest track, “I’m His, He’s Mine” featuring Doechii.

The collaboration dropped with its accompanying music video on Sept. 13, in which Perry jumps out of an airplane, takes a ride on the hood of a car, and makes out with a mystery man in the middle of a busy road.

Along with her duet partner Doechii, the singer also showcases several new looks — including a futuristic metallic thong.

Perry’s Futuristic Thong

The “I’m His, He’s Mine” music video begins with Perry skydiving with a male instructor, whom she gets very intimate with during their freefall. In another scene, the “Firework” hitmaker poses on a moving car in a shimmering metallic thong as she belts out the song’s chorus.

Katy Perry in her “I'm His, He's Mine” music video. Katy Perry / YouTube

Attached to the thong is a matching metal heart-shaped pendant, which complements the singer’s skimpy black and silver bra top, and what appears to be faux snakeskin knee-high boots.

Perry wears the same thong later in the video, pairing it with an oversized black leather jacket, matching knee-high boots, and a pair of black shades.

Katy Perry in the "I'm His, He's Mine" music video. Katy Pery / YouTube

She’s A Fan Of The Thong

This isn’t the first time the singer has rocked a thong during her 143 era — the title of her upcoming sixth studio album, which drops on Sept. 20.

In early August, Perry stopped by a nightclub to promote her forthcoming record, where she threw pizza slices into the adoring crowd (a reference to a 2022 meme of the singer). The singer did so wearing a burnt orange lacy crop tank, which she later pulled down to reveal an orange halter bikini covered in rhinestones.