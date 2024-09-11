One thing fashion’s it girls will do is rewear legends’ most iconic gowns. On the It Ends With Us press tour, Blake Lively showed out in Britney Spears’ Versace number, while Kim Kardashian infamously borrowed Marilyn Monroe’s dress. The next style star to pay homage to an icon? Sabrina Carpenter.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the “Espresso” singer attended the 2024 MTV VMAs, where she was a performer and seven-time nominee. As expected, the style savant stood out in her all-white gown on the (black) carpet and it wasn’t just because of the color contrast. Eagle-eyed fashion fans clocked that her strapless ensemble was the exact same $20 million dress Madonna famously wore in the ’90s.

The pop star channeling the queen of pop? Iconic behavior.

Sabrina’s Old Hollywood Glam

Channeling the starlets of the 1910s to 1960s, Carpenter wore a strapless number that fully hugged her body. The sequined number featured a sweetheart neckline lined with pearls and diamonds that gloriously framed her décolletage.

Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Proving she’s a fashion girl through and through, she dipped from the Bob Mackie archives, a favorite designer of pop stars that came before. It also means she rocked a dress much, much older than her.

She set out to dazzle, of course. The Work It actor piled on the bling with De Beers jewelry. Carpenter frosted herself with a diamond lariat necklace, earrings, and rings that totaled over 30 carats.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She went full Old Hollywood with her glam too, which included Goldilocks curls and a statement red lip.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madonna’s OG Dress

While Mackie created several looks that went down in fashion history (he was Cher’s go-to, after all), no dress of his was more notorious than the $20 million dress Madonna wore to the 1991 Oscars’ after-party on the arm of Michael Jackson.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Going full Marilyn Monroe, the “Crazy For You” artist topped her look with a snowy fur stole, opera gloves, and eye-watering diamonds on her neck, ears, and cuff. Carpenter took beauty notes from this Madonna look as well, with similar curls and a red lip.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

She Changed Into Second Look

To perform a medley of “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and “Espresso,” Carpenter changed into a look more in her onstage wheelhouse: an itty-bitty bedazzled bodysuit. Like her first ‘fit, she leaned into her sparkly motif and accessorized with sparkly Mary Janes.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s a diamond in the industry.